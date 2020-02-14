Apple's latest iPad tops Amazon's best seller list while it's on sale
We're talking about the cheapest iPad 10.2-inch model that comes with 32GB storage and doesn't feature cellular support. You can get the table in one of the three colors available on Amazon: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.
If you feel that you need more storage space on your tablet, you can get the 128GB, which is getting a higher $100 discount, but remains more expensive. Even the cellular model is on sale right now, but only the 32GB variant in Space Gray. You get the same $80 discount, which is about 17 percent of the total price. Don't forget to check out our in-depth Apple iPad 10.2-inch review for more details on the tablet.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):