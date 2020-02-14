iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's latest iPad tops Amazon's best seller list while it's on sale

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 14, 2020, 8:14 PM
Apple's most recent iPad is truly a market success, but isn't it the same with most of the company's products? The 10.2-inch offers all the premium stuff that Apple fans are already used to at an unbeatable price. The new Apple iPad 10.2-inch price starts at $330, but it drops well below $300 when it's on sale.

At the moment, the Apple's tablet tops Amazon's best seller list, but since it's heavily discounted, it shouldn't be a surprise. If you want to be one of the many customers who bought the iPad 10.2-inch recently, you can grab one right now and save $80 (24 percent).

We're talking about the cheapest iPad 10.2-inch model that comes with 32GB storage and doesn't feature cellular support. You can get the table in one of the three colors available on Amazon: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

If you feel that you need more storage space on your tablet, you can get the 128GB, which is getting a higher $100 discount, but remains more expensive. Even the cellular model is on sale right now, but only the 32GB variant in Space Gray. You get the same $80 discount, which is about 17 percent of the total price. Don't forget to check out our in-depth Apple iPad 10.2-inch review for more details on the tablet.

Related phones

iPad 10.2-inch
Apple iPad 10.2-inch OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.2 inches
    2160 x 1620 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10 Fusion, RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 8827 mAh
  • OS iPadOS

