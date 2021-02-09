Save 20% on the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) at Verizon

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Cosmin Vasile
Feb 09, 2021, 11:18 AM
The new Apple Pencil promises to offer improved accuracy and very low latency compared with the previous iterations. The nifty gadget is perfect for taking notes on the fly, as well as drawing, sketching, or even coloring.

It's fully compatible with the iPad Pro and charges automatically when it's attached to the tablet. The 2nd generation Apple Pencil offers even more ways to interact with your tablet, including the ability to double-tap to change tools without setting it down.

On top of that, the new Apple Pencil lets you change brush sizes or modes with a simple double-tap where your finger rests. Also, it makes writing emails taking screenshots on the go a breeze.

Typically, the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) sells for $130, but Verizon has it on sale at the moment. If you're looking to buy one, you can get 20% off on Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), while supplies last. Basically, that means that you'll be paying around $100 for one, a decent deal that you won't find too often.

