Save 20% on the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) at Verizon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's fully compatible with the iPad Pro and charges automatically when it's attached to the tablet. The 2nd generation Apple Pencil offers even more ways to interact with your tablet, including the ability to double-tap to change tools without setting it down.
Typically, the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) sells for $130, but Verizon has it on sale at the moment. If you're looking to buy one, you can get 20% off on Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), while supplies last. Basically, that means that you'll be paying around $100 for one, a decent deal that you won't find too often.