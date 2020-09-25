Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Android Tablets Deals Amazon

The all-new Fire 8 HD is on sale on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 25, 2020, 4:47 AM
The all-new Fire 8 HD is on sale on Amazon
Amazon recently revealed a new lineup of Echo devices and introduced its new cloud gaming service, Luna. When a company introduces new products, it's a great opportunity to run a sale on its current portfolio. Amazon is no exception to this unwritten rule, so if you're in the market for a cheap tablet, the US retailer definitely has you covered.

The all-new Fire HD 8 is great value for money, regardless of whether you pick the ad-supported or the ad-free version. The cheapest model typically sells for $90 and comes with 32GB storage capacity. The 64GB model is a bit more expensive at $120, but hey, you'll get double the storage.

Of course, we're talking about the ad-support variants, but if you'd rather go for the ad-free models, you'll have to come up with either $105 or $135. The all-new Fire 8 HD is available in three color options: Black, Plum, and Twilight Blue.

As the title points out, Amazon is running a sale on the all-new Fire 8 HD, so customers can save $20 on the tablet. All ad-supported and ad-free variants are on sale and get the same discount, so it's up to each and everyone to decide which one best fits their needs.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Apple's hot new 10.2-inch iPad is discounted for the very first time
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Check out these awesome Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launch deals at Best Buy and Amazon
Popular stories
AT&T's Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal is even better than T-Mobile's
Popular stories
Snag a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for free from T-Mobile
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is already up for pre-order at an incredible price

Popular stories

Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro/Max vs iPhone 11 Pro/Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless