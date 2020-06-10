Amazon running huge Bose sale, save big on headphones and speakers
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II ($113 off)
- Bose SoundSport Free ($60 off)
- Bose SoundSport ($50 off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Speaker ($50 off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Speaker ($60 off)
- Bose Portable Home Speaker ($50 off)
Keep in mind that many of these products are available in multiple color options, but the price is different. So, in some cases, if you want the lowest price, you'll have to choose a certain color. The good news is all models are on sale, it's just that some benefit from a bigger discount.