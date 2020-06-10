Amazon running huge Bose sale, save big on headphones and speakers

When it comes to quality, Bose is one of the brands that rarely disappoints. Of course, you'll have to pay a bit more than usual, but most often than not that will be a great investment in the long run. Of course, Bose is competing with other premium brands at certain price tiers, so there's plenty to choose from if you're looking for a pair of headphones.Luckily, Amazon is making it easier to make up your mind if you plan to buy a headset. For a limited time, the US retailer is running a massive sale on Bose products, including headphones and speakers. You can find below some of the best deals that we've identified on Amazon:Keep in mind that many of these products are available in multiple color options, but the price is different. So, in some cases, if you want the lowest price, you'll have to choose a certain color. The good news is all models are on sale, it's just that some benefit from a bigger discount.