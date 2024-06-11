DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
Troubles keep piling up for T-Mobile, some of its own making, and some due to its appetite for more spectrum. The latest to raise its voice against T-Mobile's disproportionate dominance is EchoStar, which acquired DISH Network earlier this year.
In response to the Federal Communications Commission's request for input on the state of the competition in the communications marketplace, EchoStar has shared its views.
The company, which prides itself on being the first to build a standalone 5G Open RAN cloud-based network that covers 73 percent of the US population, is having a hard time competing with the more established players. That's because, according to EchoStar, AT&T, TMobile, and Verizon hold the vast majority of the country's available spectrum, which helps them gain even more market share and stifle competition.
DISH is having second thoughts though and is now complaining that the carrier is making it difficult for it to participate in the auction. The company has been requesting T-Mobile for relevant rules and procedures for the auction since April 9 as it evaluates its participation.
EchoStar has even hinted that T-Mobile may have changed its mind about selling the 800 MHz licences and is hoping the auction will fail as it believes it can put the spectrum to good use.
EchoStar has targeted T-Mobile more than the other two carriers in its report. It says T-Mobile has its eyes on valuable low-band spectrum and has been on an acquisition spree to achieve its goals. It recently bought Mint and Ultra Mobile and now wants to buy most of U.S. Cellular.
T-Mobile has also announced a string of "spectrum acquisitions in the critically important 600 MHz band, including from Columbia Capital, Horry Telephone Cooperative, and Comcast." EchoStar says that T-Mobile engineered the transaction in a way that would avoid serious scrutiny by the FCC. EchoStar alleges that T-Mobile wants to dominate the 600 MHz band "to the detriment of competition and consumers."
EchoStar fears that the company's only motive is to prevent competitors from using the band. After all, spectrum is limited in supply.
T-Mobile has itself not shied away from telling investors that the reason why it has been doing so well is that it has "lots of 5G spectrum, that’s how you win."
EchoStar also believes that T-Mobile's purchase of Mint and Ultra will incentivise it to discriminate against the remaining MVNOs and if its purchase of U.S. Cellular is allowed to go through, it would harm the wireless market further.
EchoStar has urged the FCC to update the spectrum screen and has proposed a 25 percent national spectrum cap and a 25 percent screen for low-band spectrum.
This step, according to the company, could help move the country closer to its goal of having at least four nationwide carriers.
