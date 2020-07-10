Activision brings Crash Bandicoot to mobile

Just like in every other endless runner game, you'll be running sliding and jumping across iconic locations for the Crash Bandicoot franchise using different characters from the beloved IP. Also, King added boss battles, which will reward players with interesting rewards in case they come out victorious.Moreover, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will feature a multiplayer mode where multiple players can join on asynchronous runs. No information about when exactly it will be launched, but the game is likely to come out this year.