iOS Android Games

Activision brings Crash Bandicoot to mobile

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 10, 2020, 6:45 AM
Activision brings Crash Bandicoot to mobile
One of the most beloved franchises from Activision's portfolio, Crash Bandicoot is getting quite a lot of attention in 2020 after seven years of being neglected. Last month, Activision revealed Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, the fourth installment in the series coming to PC and consoles on October 2, 2020.

Earlier this week, we've been treated with yet another Crash Bandicoot announcement, this time aimed at mobile gamers. On the Run! is a new Crash Bandicoot game developed by King, the same developer behind the Candy Crush Saga smash hit. As some of you may already know, King was purchased by Activision-Blizzard a long time ago, and this is one of the studio's most important projects since Candy Crush.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is an endless runner in the same vein as Temple Run. It's now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store or through the game's website, but it will be launched on iOS as well.



Just like in every other endless runner game, you'll be running sliding and jumping across iconic locations for the Crash Bandicoot franchise using different characters from the beloved IP. Also, King added boss battles, which will reward players with interesting rewards in case they come out victorious.

Moreover, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will feature a multiplayer mode where multiple players can join on asynchronous runs. No information about when exactly it will be launched, but the game is likely to come out this year.



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The mother of all OnePlus Nord 5G leaks is here
Popular stories
Newly leaked renders reveal the premium OnePlus Nord 5G design in full
Popular stories
Here's how you can be the first on your block to run iOS 14 on your iPhone
Popular stories
5 things wrong with mobile gaming

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless