Activision brings Crash Bandicoot to mobile

Just like in every other endless runner game, you'll be running sliding and jumping across iconic locations for the Crash Bandicoot franchise using different characters from the beloved IP. Also, King added boss battles, which will reward players with interesting rewards in case they come out victorious.



Moreover, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will feature a multiplayer mode where multiple players can join on asynchronous runs. No information about when exactly it will be launched, but the game is likely to come out this year. Just like in every other endless runner game, you'll be running sliding and jumping across iconic locations for the Crash Bandicoot franchise using different characters from the beloved IP. Also, King added boss battles, which will reward players with interesting rewards in case they come out victorious.Moreover, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will feature a multiplayer mode where multiple players can join on asynchronous runs. No information about when exactly it will be launched, but the game is likely to come out this year.













One of the most beloved franchises from Activision's portfolio, Crash Bandicoot is getting quite a lot of attention in 2020 after seven years of being neglected. Last month, Activision revealed Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, the fourth installment in the series coming to PC and consoles on October 2, 2020.Earlier this week, we've been treated with yet another Crash Bandicoot announcement, this time aimed at mobile gamers. On the Run! is a new Crash Bandicoot game developed by King, the same developer behind the Candy Crush Saga smash hit. As some of you may already know, King was purchased by Activision-Blizzard a long time ago, and this is one of the studio's most important projects since Candy Crush.Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is an endless runner in the same vein as Temple Run. It's now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store or through the game's website , but it will be launched on iOS as well.