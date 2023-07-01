Company that Apple copied Dynamic Island from calls it out for lack of innovation





Chinese company Honor, which was spun off from Huawei in late 2020, was the first to introduce the feature known as Dynamic Island which was popularized by the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, according to CEO Zhao Ming





Speaking at MWC Shanghai, Ming said that the phone industry is being held back by a lack of innovations, and Apple in particular hits innovation snags each year.





He says that the widely popularized Dynamic Island feature is similar to the Honor V20's Smart Capsule, which was released in 2019.





The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped cutout with smart features. The cutout changes size and shape according to the notifications and activities in progress such as charging status and incoming calls.













So even though Dynamic Island sounds like a cool new feature, Honor says it was the first to introduce this idea. The Honor V20's Capsule was a pill-shaped animation that was displayed on the right side of the camera cutout and showed info such as call duration.





And before that, there was the LG V10, which had a small secondary display at the top for notifications and shortcuts.





That said, even though Apple's Dynamic Island might not be entirely original, we have to hand it to the company for refining the idea. Honor, on the other hand, left it half-baked and didn't even talk much about it when the V20 was launched.