Clear Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max review: the worst case made by Apple

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Jan 27, 2020, 1:47 PM

When it comes to protecting your iPhone, Apple sells a few cases it itself makes and some of them even though expensive feel very well made, but I have spend the last few days with the Clear Case on the iPhone 11 Pro Max and I am convinced this is probably the worst case Apple has ever made, so much so that I had to write this quick review.

The Clear Case sells for $40 over at Apple.com and it’s made of plastic. It wraps the iPhone from all sides except from the bottom. Some may argue that it's better to have a case that wraps around the phone from all sides, but it actually makes sense to have the bottom part free: it makes access to ports easier and even more importantly it facilitates the gesture navigation interface. This touch alone shows that Apple has put some thought into making this case.

Issue #1: buttons are hard to press


The Clear Case itself is not flexible at all and feels very sturdy. I don’t mind having this tough shell on the back of the phone, but the problem is that the plastic is also extremely hard to press at the sides of the phone, so much so that it takes a conscious effort every time you try to push the power key or volume keys on your iPhone. It’s shocking that such a relatively expensive case made by Apple itself is so terrible at something as simple as allowing you to press the physical buttons on the phone.

Issue #2: Slippery as a bar of soap



But my biggest issue with the Clear Case is that it is so slippery it feels like it is covered in oil. A case should ideally protect a phone and also enhance your grip on the device, so that you don’t drop it, and this one actually makes it feel like you are holding a bar of soap.

The hard-to-press buttons and the slippery material are the main reasons why I cannot wait to get the iPhone 11 Pro Max out of this case and this is why this case gets a solid thumbs down.

Final words and Alternatives


If you are looking for a Clear Case that is actually good, there is a myriad of options. One that I have used for a long time and have been quite satisfied with is the $20 Liquid Crystal case by Spigen that looks very similar to the Apple made one, but is sold at half the price, feels more durable and protective, yet still buttons on the side feel satisfyingly clicky. Note that the Spigen one wraps the phone from all sides, including the bottom.

What is your experience with the Apple Clear Case for the iPhone 11 series? Have you used one? Let us know in the comments!

cevon3239
Reply

1. cevon3239

Posts: 82; Member since: Jan 01, 2020

Gosh, the excuses you make for Apple selling an oversized iPhone 4 bumper case for $40. How exactly does any case prevent access to the charging port? That's right, they don't! You aren't protecting the phone if the back isn't covered. And since the case is clear, you could see the phone color too, if that is something that matter. If the case is made right, it isnt going to effect navigation. Consider cases .ade for Samsung device that have curved displays. Not one has ever given any issues with ports or if you choose to use onscreen navi, which on samsung phones is terrible

posted on 26 min ago

bbycrts
Reply

2. bbycrts

Posts: 36; Member since: Nov 05, 2018

I don't see any excuses here - Victor pans the case. He seems to hate it. He gives it a not recommended review. I use the Spigen Liquid Crystal and it's fantastic (except that in the all-clear model the edges yellowed quickly - I have a red-edged one now. Buttons retain their click, are easy to use, and it's less than half the Apple price - especially purchased on Amazon.

posted on 7 min ago

