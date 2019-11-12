Google Chrome might "speed-shame" slow loading websites by posting a warning
Google's Chrome team put up a blog post on Monday in which it said that future versions of Chrome might identify sites that load fast or too slowly. And this will be accomplished by placing badges on these webpages to make sure that users know when to expect a particular website to take longer to load. Besides identifying when a website might be slow due to the way that it is written, Google says that a "slow badge" could be added to sites that take longer to load due to the device and the network being employed. At the same time, Google wants to reward those sites that load quickly on the Chrome browser.
"Speed has been one of Chrome’s core principles since the beginning - we’re constantly working to give users an experience that is instant as they browse the web. That said, we have all visited web pages we thought would load fast, only to be met by an experience that could have been better. We think the web can do better and want to help users understand when a site may load slowly, while rewarding sites delivering fast experiences"-Google
The company says that besides badging a website's splash screen or progress bar, it might add the typical loading speeds for the site being visited. This would be done so that users are aware of what to expect before they start navigating a particular website.
