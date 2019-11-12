Google Chrome might "speed-shame" slow loading websites by posting a warning



Google's Chrome team put up a blog post on Monday in which it said that future versions of Chrome might identify sites that load fast or too slowly. And this will be accomplished by placing badges on these webpages to make sure that users know when to expect a particular website to take longer to load. Besides identifying when a website might be slow due to the way that it is written, Google says that a "slow badge" could be added to sites that take longer to load due to the device and the network being employed. At the same time, Google wants to reward those sites that load quickly on the Chrome browser.





Google included an illustration with its blog post that showed the placement of a warning badge on a slow loading site's splash screen that alerts users that a particular website "Usually loads slow." Those sites on the other end of the spectrum will apparently sport a green progress bar just under the URL field to let the user know that the webpage requested will be loaded lickety-split. The company plans to identify slow and fast loading sites gradually and also plans on badging sites that offer high-quality experiences defined by more than just how fast or slow they load.













The company says that besides badging a website's splash screen or progress bar, it might add the typical loading speeds for the site being visited. This would be done so that users are aware of what to expect before they start navigating a particular website.

