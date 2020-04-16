Chip manufacturers look upon 5G phones to save the chip market
However, people are getting uncertain whether Apple will keep the September release timeframe, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the consequential weaker market demand, or decide to postpone the new announcement.
Taiwan-based manufacturers have not been completely left out without any market demand. In the current lockdown times, demand for notebooks, servers and network gear has been increasing as people work and study remotely. Semiconductor manufacturers, focused on network gear, base stations and infrastructure, such as Taiwan-based WPG or WT Microelectronics saw March revenues surging because of the growing demand.