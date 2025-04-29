Chinese tech icon is about to raise the stakes in a battle with US chipmaker over AI processors





Huawei will reportedly start receiving samples of the Ascend 910D next month. The latter still has a ways to go before it is ready to be mass-produced for customers. Even at this early stage of development, Huawei is hoping that the chip can outperform Nvidia's H100 which was first released in 2022 to train AI systems. Huawei has created some of the most popular substitutes for Nvidia's AI semiconductors.





Not only is Huawei unable to be shipped cutting-edge chips but Chinese foundries are not allowed to purchase the Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines needed to build chips using a process node lower than 7nm. Nvidia's H100 is built by TSMC using its 4nm node; in theory, this means that Nvidia's AI silicon contains smaller transistors than Huawei's allowing the American chipmaker to pack more inside a single chip. This makes Nvidia's AI processors more powerful and energy-efficient.

Huawei's new chip uses new packaging technologies that can integrate more silicon dies allowing Huawei to improve performance. SMIC, China's largest foundry and the third largest in the world after TSMC and Samsung Foundry, is building the Ascend 910D. Because the foundry is banned from obtaining an EUV lithography machine, the chip must be made on SMIC's 7nm N+2 process.





As we noted earlier this month, the US sanctions have backfired on Nvidia since Washington has banned the company from selling its H20 AI processor in China without a license. This move will force Nvidia to take a whopping $5.5 billion charge. Ironically, the US banning Nvidia from selling the H20 chip to China, which was done to punish the country and prevent them from obtaining advanced AI semiconductors, hurts Nvidia and helps Huawei increase sales of its AI chips in China.





Not everyone believes that Huawei's AI processors can rival the performance of such chips made by Nvidia. While the Ascend 910C was supposed to be a challenger to Nvidia's H100, engineers who used both said that Huawei's processors did not match the performance delivered by Nvidia's AI chips.

