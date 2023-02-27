Check out the CAD renders giving us our first look at the Sony Xperia 10 V

Sony is still a powerful name in the consumer electronics business. The Walkman line of portable audio machines was a huge hit and the Sony PlayStation is the most popular gaming console of all time. Yet, when it comes to smartphones, the Sony Xperia line does not have the traction that other Sony products had/have. The manufacturer's name does not appear in the league standings for the world's most popular smartphone brands.





Back in 2018, then-Sony CEO Kaz Hirai said that Sony was sticking with its smartphone business so that it could continue to monitor what is going on in the communications sector. Lack of carrier distribution could be one of the reasons why Sony can't become more of a threat to Apple and Samsung in the states. And the company might be spending its marketing dollars on the PlayStation game console instead of on its Xperia line.









Onleaks and The Tech Outlook have teamed up to create renders of the mid-range Sony Xperia 10 V. The phone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with thin side bezels. However, the top and bottom bezels are thicker and without a hole-punch cutout, it would seem that the selfie snapper is hidden in the top bezel.





If it is like the previous Xperia mid-ranger, the forehead might also hide a proximity sensor (that turns off the screen when it gets close to your ear during a call), an RGB LED indicator, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Both the top and bottom bezels might also hide speakers. The right side of the phone contains the volume rocker and a power button that has an integrated fingerprint sensor. A SIM tray is found on the left side of the device. A triple camera setup is on the back of the phone.









The Xperia 10 V, measuring 153.3mm x 68.4mm x 8.5mm (9.4mm at the rear camera bump) is slightly taller, wider, and thicker than its predecessor. The latter weighed in at 153mm x 67mm x 8.3 mm.