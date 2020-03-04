Call of Duty: Mobile developer to remove one the game's most popular features
Today, after extensive evaluation we are sharing that ZOMBIES Mode is being removed on March 25th. We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version.
However, both the Zombies mode and the Nacht Der Untoten might be released at a future date, when developers are certain that they have been polished enough to be ready for prime time. The problem is that it might take a long time for that to happen since developers confirmed they are now focusing on development for multiplayer, battle royale, and ranked mode.
