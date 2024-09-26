CEO of company that banned Apple Watch sales and features resigns abruptly









In a sign that there might be some movers and shakers towards that goal, the CEO of Masimo Joe Kiani has abruptly resigned , perhaps paving the way for an agreement with Apple, as they were instrumental in the patent-related sales ban and subsequent pulse oximetry removal. The newly appointed CEO had the following to say over their appointment:





Michelle Brennan, Masimo board member and interim CEO, September '24





The pulse oximetry function of smart gadgets became incredibly popular during the COVID-19 lockdown times and Apple as well as many others made it a staple of their smartwatches or smart bands.









As the noninvasive method for measuring oxygen saturation, it became an indispensable at-home tool for judging when someone should seek medical attention as there were plenty of "happy hypoxics" as doctors called them, who were functional without being aware that the virus is bringing havoc to their lungs.





While not as popular now that the new virus variants rarely hit the lungs like the original strain, oxygen saturation measurements are still a very popular feature to have on any fitness and health-related smart gadget and Apple will certainly like the feature restored on its pricey Watch line that is perhaps the world's most popular wearable.





