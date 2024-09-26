CEO of company that banned Apple Watch sales and features resigns abruptly
Lat year, Apple's legal disputes with Masimo led to a brief ban on Apple Watch sales in the US, and when the Watch was back for sale it missed an important health feature called pulse oximetry.
This technology will not be allowed on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and latdels like the Apple Watch 10 in the US until Apple licenses it from Masimo or redesigns the way its health-related tool performs.
In a sign that there might be some movers and shakers towards that goal, the CEO of Masimo Joe Kiani has abruptly resigned, perhaps paving the way for an agreement with Apple, as they were instrumental in the patent-related sales ban and subsequent pulse oximetry removal. The newly appointed CEO had the following to say over their appointment:
I am grateful for the trust of the Board and excited by the opportunity to help Masimo continue to grow and lead as an innovation-focused company. As we go through this transition, the Board and management team are excited to learn from and work with our employees, while focusing on ensuring seamless service and support for our customers.
Michelle Brennan, Masimo board member and interim CEO, September '24
The pulse oximetry function of smart gadgets became incredibly popular during the COVID-19 lockdown times and Apple as well as many others made it a staple of their smartwatches or smart bands.
Apple Watch oxygen saturation measurement | Image credit – Apple
As the noninvasive method for measuring oxygen saturation, it became an indispensable at-home tool for judging when someone should seek medical attention as there were plenty of "happy hypoxics" as doctors called them, who were functional without being aware that the virus is bringing havoc to their lungs.
While not as popular now that the new virus variants rarely hit the lungs like the original strain, oxygen saturation measurements are still a very popular feature to have on any fitness and health-related smart gadget and Apple will certainly like the feature restored on its pricey Watch line that is perhaps the world's most popular wearable.
