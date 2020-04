Dating app Bumble offers virtual dates to home-stuck bees

"With IRL dates currently off the table, we're all looking for creative ways to keep in touch,"

Dating apps are having a tough time with all the anti-pandemic measures in place. Meeting new people in person is close to impossible in the current situation, and Bumble acknowledges the fact. The Tinder spin-off app is rolling out a couple of new features to make social distancing a bit more bearable.reads the latest post on the official blog of the company. One of these new ways to connect is called Virtual Dating. Users are now able to add a Virtual Date Badge to their profiles, indicating that they're up to video chats and voice calls with their matches.Any shy little bee can record audio notes if talking in real-time feels uncomfortable. Holding down the microphone icon will activate the audio recorder, and releasing it will send the audio note to the other end. Bumble knows that when people are stuck home, they tend to chat more. Another new feature allows users to reply to a specific message if their match is overwhelming them with texts.Last but not least, if people just can't find their soulmate in the local town, they can now expand the search. Moving the distance slider all the way to the right gives users the ability to match with other people in the whole country. If you're still new to online dating and feel bored at home, you can join Bumble's hive and give the app a try