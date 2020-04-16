Dating app Bumble offers virtual dates to home-stuck bees
Any shy little bee can record audio notes if talking in real-time feels uncomfortable. Holding down the microphone icon will activate the audio recorder, and releasing it will send the audio note to the other end. Bumble knows that when people are stuck home, they tend to chat more. Another new feature allows users to reply to a specific message if their match is overwhelming them with texts.
Last but not least, if people just can't find their soulmate in the local town, they can now expand the search. Moving the distance slider all the way to the right gives users the ability to match with other people in the whole country. If you're still new to online dating and feel bored at home, you can join Bumble's hive and give the app a try.