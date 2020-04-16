iOS Android Apps

Dating app Bumble offers virtual dates to home-stuck bees

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 16, 2020, 4:58 AM
Dating app Bumble offers virtual dates to home-stuck bees
Dating apps are having a tough time with all the anti-pandemic measures in place. Meeting new people in person is close to impossible in the current situation, and Bumble acknowledges the fact. The Tinder spin-off app is rolling out a couple of new features to make social distancing a bit more bearable.

"With IRL dates currently off the table, we're all looking for creative ways to keep in touch," reads the latest post on the official blog of the company. One of these new ways to connect is called Virtual Dating. Users are now able to add a Virtual Date Badge to their profiles, indicating that they're up to video chats and voice calls with their matches.


Any shy little bee can record audio notes if talking in real-time feels uncomfortable. Holding down the microphone icon will activate the audio recorder, and releasing it will send the audio note to the other end. Bumble knows that when people are stuck home, they tend to chat more. Another new feature allows users to reply to a specific message if their match is overwhelming them with texts.


Last but not least, if people just can't find their soulmate in the local town, they can now expand the search. Moving the distance slider all the way to the right gives users the ability to match with other people in the whole country. If you're still new to online dating and feel bored at home, you can join Bumble's hive and give the app a try.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless