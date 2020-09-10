Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds now up for pre-order
Customers can pick up the QuietComfort Earbuds for $279 or the Sport Earbuds for just $179. As one might expect from a Bose product, these are highly regarded among audiophiles thanks to the premium features they promise to offer.
Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds should provide up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, users can get up to 12 more hours of playback time with the charging case. It's also worth adding that a quick, 15-minute charge will give users up to 2 hours of battery life. The wireless charging case that comes with the earphones is compatible with just about any Qi-certified wireless charging mat.
Bose's Sport Earbuds have been designed to resist moisture from sweat and weather and are also rated IPX4, which means that they should be protected against splashing water. Instead of buttons, the earphones feature a capacitive touch interface, thus allowing users to touch the outer surface of each earbud when they want to answer or reject a call.
As far as the battery goes, Bose Sport Earbuds should provide you with up to 5 hours of battery life, although you'll be able to get a lot more with the charging case.
The main difference between Bose's new products is noise-canceling technology. The QuietComfort Earbuds feature noise-canceling while Bose Sport Earbuds do not. Also, the Sport Earbuds are slightly smaller and more compact than QuietComfort Earbuds.