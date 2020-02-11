Accessories Deals Audio

Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones are nearly 40% off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 11, 2020, 11:20 AM
Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones are nearly 40% off on Amazon
Bose's QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling headphones are a great alternative for audiophiles looking for premium products. The main issue would be the relatively high price - $350, but quality-wise they're really worth the full amount.

The good news is the headphones are on sale more often than not, so those who wish to buy a pair won't have to pay the original price. Amazon has a great offer on the limited-edition Rose Gold QuietComfort 35 II headphones, but it's not going to be up for too long.

The US retailer offers a 37% ($130) discount on Bose's premium headphones, which brings the price close to the $200 mark. The only downside is that the black and silver versions aren't on sale, so you'll have to pay $350 for a pair.

Specs-wise, the QuietComfort 35 II headphones offer Alexa support and noise-canceling technology, coupled with a noise-rejecting dual-mic system that provides users with clear sound. Bose says that headphones should last for up to 20 hours with just one charge, but you can always use the audio cable provided in the retail package when your battery is low.

It's also worth mentioning Bose's premium headphones are fully compatible with both Android and iOS devices, so you don't have to worry about that.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$60
The best Bose earbuds are 30% off on Amazon
The best Bose earbuds are 30% off on Amazon
-$100
Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are on sale for Valentine's Day
Expires in - 3d 1hAmazon's Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets are on sale for Valentine's Day
-$129
Amazon offers killer Valentine's Day deal on the most popular Bose wireless headphones in rose gold
Amazon offers killer Valentine's Day deal on the most popular Bose wireless headphones in rose gold
-100%
Here's how you can get Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) with LTE for free
Here's how you can get Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) with LTE for free
-$75
WearOS-powered Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are $75 off, including new models
WearOS-powered Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches are $75 off, including new models
-$139
Big-battery Moto G7 Power drops to an insanely low price with a 90-day warranty
Big-battery Moto G7 Power drops to an insanely low price with a 90-day warranty

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless