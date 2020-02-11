Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones are nearly 40% off on Amazon
The good news is the headphones are on sale more often than not, so those who wish to buy a pair won't have to pay the original price. Amazon has a great offer on the limited-edition Rose Gold QuietComfort 35 II headphones, but it's not going to be up for too long.
Specs-wise, the QuietComfort 35 II headphones offer Alexa support and noise-canceling technology, coupled with a noise-rejecting dual-mic system that provides users with clear sound. Bose says that headphones should last for up to 20 hours with just one charge, but you can always use the audio cable provided in the retail package when your battery is low.
It's also worth mentioning Bose's premium headphones are fully compatible with both Android and iOS devices, so you don't have to worry about that.
