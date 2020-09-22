Boost Mobile's newest Android smartphone costs less than $100

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Sep 22, 2020, 12:20 PM
Boost Mobile is expanding its Android smartphone portfolio with an affordable device that costs less than $100. The new Coolpad Legacy Brisa is now available for purchase online for just $99.99. However, new customers can get the phone for only $79.99, while those who switch to Boost Mobile are eligible to receive the Coolpad Legacy Brisa for free.

It's also worth adding that the Coolpad Legacy Brisa can be paired to Boost Mobile's $hrink-It! Plan, which starts at $45 per month for 15GB and unlimited talk and text, and reduces monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments.

Coolpad Legacy Brisa's main selling points are the huge 6.53-inch FHD+ display and the massive 4,000 mAh battery that should offer up to 21 hours of talk time. Apart from that, you might want to know that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.

Also, it features a dual-camera setup (16MP+5MP) and a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper. In case you're wondering, Coolpad's affordable smartphone benefits from Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology and runs Android 10 right out of the box.

