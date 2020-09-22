Boost Mobile's newest Android smartphone costs less than $100
Coolpad Legacy Brisa's main selling points are the huge 6.53-inch FHD+ display and the massive 4,000 mAh battery that should offer up to 21 hours of talk time. Apart from that, you might want to know that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.
Also, it features a dual-camera setup (16MP+5MP) and a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper. In case you're wondering, Coolpad's affordable smartphone benefits from Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology and runs Android 10 right out of the box.