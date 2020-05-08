Best phones with a headphone jack: Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, LG and more

Best smartphones with a headphone jack on this list:

Google Pixel 3a / XL







Samsung Galaxy S10 / Plus

Unlike the Samsung And with all that, it, just like its larger 6-inch XL model, has a 3.55mm headphone jack.Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite , the S10 still has the beloved headphone jack on board, despite being an impressively thin and light flagship, powered by either the Snapdragon 855 or Samsung's Exynos 9820 processor and 8GB of RAM.











LG G8X ThinQ

Perhaps the most interesting smartphone on the list due to its dual screen case support, which can turn it into a multitasking or gaming beast of a device, the G8X ThinQ also sports a handy 3.5mm headphone jack. No less impressive is its 6.4-inch display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 855 processor on board, which Qualcomm claims is built with excellent mobile gaming, graphics and performance in mind.







Asus ROG Phone II

No less impressive is its 6.4-inch display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 855 processor on board, which Qualcomm claims is built with excellent mobile gaming, graphics and performance in mind.





The ASUS ROG Phone 2 is a second-generation gaming phone with over-the-top aesthetics and impressive hardware. It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR video support. On the inside is an overkill 12GB of RAM, and it's powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. It also features a large 6000mAh battery, a 48MP main camera, a headphone jack, and powerful stereo speakers.







Does your smartphone have a headphone jack, and do you need it, or do you think it's time to let it go and move on?

Removing the headphone jack could rationally be seen as the natural progression towards a wireless future, but many of us may not be ready for that future just yet. Thankfully, as of 2020, the headphone jack still lives on, at least on a few of the flagships and most of the mid-range smartphones out there.In this article we'll take a look at some of the best phones with a headphone jack, on top of being great all-around devices to get.Google's mid-range Pixel 3a offers exceptional camera performance that easily rivals even the flagships out there. It boasts a 5.6-inch OLED screen and a 12.2MP main camera. Inside, it's powered by the Snapdragon 670 chipset and 4GB of RAM, with its 3,000mAh battery lasting well over 11 hours in our benchmarks.