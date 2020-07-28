Best iPhone 11 Pro Max thin cases

Spigen's clear and lightweight case provides an affordable alternative to Apple's Clear Case. It sports a durable, anti-slip design and does not add any noticeable bulk to the iPhone 11 Pro Max.As with other such cases, it does not obstruct wireless charging, nor does it hide your iPhone's design and color.

Mujjo Full Leather Case

Pitaka Magnetic Phone Case

Spigen Thin Fit

Mujjo's leather case aims to remain as slim as possible while providing competent protection for your iPhone 11 Pro Max and a grippier, warmer feel in the hand.It's made out of natural full-grain leather and features a satin-like interior lined with Japanese microfiber.This minimalist case featuring a timeless carbon fiber look is a mere 0.03 inches thick, and wraps around the iPhone 11 Pro Max snuggly without adding any bulk.In addition to its basic scratch protection, it supports magnetic wireless charging with compatible in-car wireless charging stations from Pitaka. On the downside, it doesn't feature apt protection for the iPhone's screen due to it's lack of raised bezels, and it's pricey.This beautiful and minimalist, well-priced iPhone 11 Pro Max case from Spigen has a lightweight and scratch-resistant build. It also features easy and direct access to the phone's buttons due to its thinness.Despite its slim overall design, the case does provide raised bezels surrounding the iPhone's camera module and display. This ensures protection for both, keeping them from direct contact with surfaces, in addition to the added protection for the phone's back and sides.