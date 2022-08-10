Best chargers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4





So, that obvious statement out of the way, let's take a look at some of your best options for charging the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The new foldable from Samsung supports 25 W wired charging and 15 W wireless. So, your best options are either to match or slightly exceed that power (don't worry, the phone will only draw as much as it needs).









Wall chargers for Galaxy Z Fold 4





Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger Of course, Samsung's own charger gets top spot. To ensure maximum compatibility, just get the wallplug from the phone maker, simple as that. $19 99 Buy at Samsung Spigen 40 W dual GaN charger This Spigen charger has two USB C outputs, so you can top up two devices at once — be it phones or tablets. Each port outputs a maximum of 30 W, though if you plug in two devices that draw more than that, they will get slightly less power than what they demand. GaN chargers are compact, energy-efficient, and heat up less. Plug is foldable. Buy at Amazon Ugreen Nexode 65 W The Nexode is an all-in-one solution — it has three outputs (two USB C, one USB A) and you can even charge a MacBook Pro with it. If you plug more than one device, power will get distributed. It's a GaN charger, making it smaller, power-efficient, with less heat and more stability. Foldable plug. Buy at Amazon Belkin USB-PD 30 W Another GaN charger. This one is a single output, which allows it to be super-small. The 30 W output is still plenty enough for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it will charge quickly and efficiently. $10 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Anker Nano II 30 W Much like the Belkin above, this single-output GaN charger is tiny, efficient, and with enough output to satisfy your Fold 4's needs. Utilizes Anker's IQ3 technology to deliver exactly the amount of power that the current device needs. Buy at Amazon





Wireless chargers for Galaxy Z Fold 4





15 W Wireless Charger Duo Samsung's own Duo charger can top up a phone on one side and a Watch or Galaxy Buds case on the other. Convenient, stylish. $69 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung 15 W wireless charging stand The stand will hold your Z Fold 4 upright while giving it the optimum amount of power. $79 99 Buy at BestBuy Anker PowerWave II Equipped with anti-slip rubber ring, it will keep your device at optimum charging position. Buy at Amazon Belkin Boost Charge This is only a 10 W charger, but its large puck and overall shape will let you prop up your Fold 4 vertically and horizontally — however you choose. $34 99 Buy at BestBuy





Car chargers for Galaxy Z Fold 4





Samsung Car Charger Duo Delivers 15 W to a USB A port and 25 W to a USB C port simultaneously. Charge two devices while on a roadtrip! $34 99 Buy at Samsung Spigen Dual Car Charger 65 W charger that can deliver up to 45 W from one and 20 W from its secondary USB Type-C port. Can charge a small laptop and your Z Fold 4 at the same time. Buy at Amazon Belkin USB C fast car charger Delivers 20 W power via USB C port. Not optimal for Z Fold 4's 25 W maximum, but it's tiny and convenient. Buy at Amazon

Getting yourself a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 4? Congratulations! But maybe consider grabbing a charger for it, if you don't have one. Phones nowadays... they ship without a wallplug in the box.