Best Buy is spoiling us rotten by knocking unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $298.99





If you are done with your shopping for the year, I recommend you shut this window right this moment. That's because I think this Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal has a next-level temptation and even consumers who don't need a new phone will want to go for it. Technically, I am not doing myself a favor by giving you this advice, but I can't help it, I am such a nice person.





Flip 4 6.7 inches 120Hz main screen | 1.9 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | 12MP+12MP rear cameras | 3,700mAh battery | 25W charging $701 off (70%) $298 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





And for those of you who need a phone, go for this deal with your eyes closed. I might be sounding like a Samsung or Best Buy representative here, but honestly, a discount of $701 for a device that's well worth its usual price tag of $999.99 is insane.





You get a cutting-edge folding phone with two screens and high-end specs for $298.99. How can one not freak out over something like this?





The phone has the same 6.7-inch main screen and the same cameras as the newer Flip 5, so you won't be missing out on a lot by not going for the pricier new model.





The two devices provide the same core experience. You get a very capable clamshell phone with the snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip - which is only half a generation older than the Flip 5's chip - and the same 3,700mAh battery.





The main glaring difference is that the Flip 4 has a comparatively smaller 1.9-inch screen but it's big enough for viewing notifications and time, making contactless payments, answering calls, and replying to messages.





The bottom line is that $298.99 is a killer price for any phone with a high-end chip, beautiful screen, and solid cameras, let alone one with a folding screen and the capability to be propped up like a laptop for hands-free viewing.