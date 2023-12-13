Best Buy is now offering an even more thunderous discount on Surface Pro 9

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Best Buy is now offering an even bigger discount than it was a few days ago on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 in honor of the holidays.

If you want laptop-like productivity and tablet-like portability, you can't do better than the Surface Pro 9. Sure, there are many capable tablets out there, but if you want a touch-first productivity machine, the Surface Pro 9 should be at the top of your list, especially after the price cut.

Surface Pro 9 8GB 256GB

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports
$200 off (18%)
$899 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

The 8GB/256GB Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 9 retails for $1,099.99 but Best Buy is running a deal that brings the price down to $899.99. That's a really good price for a device that's great at being a laptop and pretty good at being a tablet.

The Surface Pro 9 has a sturdy design and it has a kick-stand for hands-off viewing. The device features a laptop-sized 13-inch 120Hz screen.

The performance is splendid. You can multitask like no tomorrow and it won't skip a beat. Since the device runs a fully featured Windows operating system, it won't feel like a glorified smartphone. It allows you to run any custom or niche app that you can run on your computer. 

This means it's as good as a fully functional high-end laptop and can replace your primary workstation. From working on documents to coding to playing games, this device is enough for all your computing needs. 

Microsoft promises a battery life of 15.5 hours so it will last you beyond your workday. It comes with swappable storage, so you won't have space anxiety, and you get two USB-C Thunderbolt ports.

Get the Surface Pro 9 if you need an all-in-device that's powerful and not held back by software limitations.
