Best Apple iPad 8 screen protectors
Best screen protectors for iPad 2020 (8th generation), a summarized list:
- Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Designed for iPad 8th (10.2 inch / 2020)
- amFilm Screen Protector for iPad 8th Generation (2020)
- MOBDIK Paperfeel Screen Protector for iPad 8
- Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector for New Apple iPad 10.2
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Designed for iPad 8th (10.2 inch / 2020)
Spigen is a well-known brand for quality and durable phone and tablet cases and accessories. While this screen protector costs more than the rest, it's worth the investment if you're after long-term durability.
amFilm Screen Protector for iPad 8th Generation (2020)
This package includes two tempered glass screen protectors, both also rated 9H on the Moh scale of hardness. Like the previous screen protector, the main mission of these is to keep your iPad 8's display safe from scratches and daily wear and tear, without affecting your Apple Pencil experience. The amFilm screen protectors also have an oleophobic coating that reduces fingerprints and smudges.
MOBDIK Paperfeel Screen Protector for iPad 8
You may have noticed how less-than-ideal the feeling is when a hard-tipped Apple Pencil touches the iPad 8's hard glass display. Screen protectors like this one aim to enhance your artistic endeavours by giving you a paper-like feel when drawing, while also decreasing screen glare.
Note, though, that screen protectors like this only make sense to get if you're an artist. For casual iPad 8 use, please see one of the other screen protectors on this list, which do not change the display's texture.
Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector for New Apple iPad 10.2
This screen protector aims to shield your iPad 8's display from scratches and even drops. It's rated 9H on Moh's scale of hardness and it doesn't impact the screen's sensitivity or Apple Pencil compatibility. The Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector also prevents fingerprints, thanks to its oleophobic coating.