Best Apple iPad 8 screen protectors

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Oct 05, 2020, 3:32 AM
Although the new 2020 Apple iPad (8th generation) is a beast internally, its display lacks an antireflective coating, which the more expensive iPads have. This alone makes the iPad 8 almost unusable in sunlight and less than ideal around indoor light sources. A problem that could be solved with the right screen protector, along with another problem – writing with the Apple Pencil directly on the iPad 8's glass screen doesn't feel too good or natural.

Let's solve those two issues and add additional protection to your shiny (pun intended) new iPad with a great screen protector!

Best screen protectors for iPad 2020 (8th generation), a summarized list:


Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Designed for iPad 8th (10.2 inch / 2020)



Spigen is a well-known brand for quality and durable phone and tablet cases and accessories. While this screen protector costs more than the rest, it's worth the investment if you're after long-term durability.

This tempered glass protector is rated 9H on the Moh scale of hardness and does not impact your experience by darkening the iPad 8's display or making it less sensitive to touch. It also works just fine with the Apple Pencil. If you're after quality protection for your iPad 8 display – Spigen is among the more reputable brands to pick from.

 

amFilm Screen Protector for iPad 8th Generation (2020)



This package includes two tempered glass screen protectors, both also rated 9H on the Moh scale of hardness. Like the previous screen protector, the main mission of these is to keep your iPad 8's display safe from scratches and daily wear and tear, without affecting your Apple Pencil experience. The amFilm screen protectors also have an oleophobic coating that reduces fingerprints and smudges.

 

MOBDIK Paperfeel Screen Protector for iPad 8



You may have noticed how less-than-ideal the feeling is when a hard-tipped Apple Pencil touches the iPad 8's hard glass display. Screen protectors like this one aim to enhance your artistic endeavours by giving you a paper-like feel when drawing, while also decreasing screen glare.

Note, though, that screen protectors like this only make sense to get if you're an artist. For casual iPad 8 use, please see one of the other screen protectors on this list, which do not change the display's texture.

 

Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector for New Apple iPad 10.2



This screen protector aims to shield your iPad 8's display from scratches and even drops. It's rated 9H on Moh's scale of hardness and it doesn't impact the screen's sensitivity or Apple Pencil compatibility. The Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector also prevents fingerprints, thanks to its oleophobic coating.

 

Apple iPad 10.2-inch - 8th generation (2020), A12 Bionic chip, supports Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard

$329
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad 8th generation - from Best Buy

$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad 8th generation - cellular iPad, 24 monthly instalments

$19 16
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPad 8th generation - cellular iPad on AT&T. 30 monthly instalments

$15 34
Buy at AT&T


