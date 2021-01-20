Save up to $120 on Beats By Dre headphones right now on Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What’s more, with the purchase of one of the two discounted models, you get 4-months free Apple Music and Apple News+, if you’re a new subscriber to the two services.
Here’s more on the products:
The Beats By Dre Solo Pro More Matte collection headphones’ are premium over-the-head wireless headphones with a regular price of $229. They have Active Noise Cancellation to immerse you into the music you’re listening to, while at the same time they offer Transparency mode so you don’t get hit by a car when you’re walking down the street. They support up to 22 hours of music playback with ANC on and up to 40 hours with both ANC and Transparency mode off.
If you’re not a fan of over-the-head big headphones, Best Buy offers the Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro earphones with a generous discount as well. Their regular price is $249.95, which is now discounted by $90 on Best Buy.
The earphones are sweat and dust resistant, so you can comfortably work out with them. Additionally, they offer independent earbud connection via the Apple H1 chip, so you can play your music in just one ear if you need to listen in a conversation and still pretend you’re not hearing it. Best Buy offers a variety of colors from the Beats By Dre Powerbeats Pro earphones discounted.