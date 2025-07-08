Baseus earbuds: excellent prices on open-design, and in-ears

Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Bluetooth earphones have become ubiquitous in the past few years. So much so, that it’s not uncommon to have a couple of sets. One for the office, one for meetings, one for walks, or that perfect one to wind down and relax with, blasting your favorite music.

But their prices don’t typically make it easy to just get that spare set, or to experiment with different fits and designs. But now, Baseus is running some mega deals on its top-tier earphones, and it’s worth taking a look!

Baseus Bowie MC1 Pro open ear




Open ear designs are slowly but surely gaining momentum in their own niche. What niche is that? People that do see the benefit of having earphones always on — either to be ready to take that call, or listen to music or a podcast — but also want to hear the outside works at all times.

Like drivers or riders, or people who work in an office environment where they are expected to interact with colleagues often.

Open ear earbuds do as it says on the tin. They will hang on to your earlobe and have a speaker just outside your ear, but not blocking the external sound. No need for transparency mode — you get the actual world sounds, while still quietly running the soundtrack to your life at a nice level.



The Bowie MC1 Pro are the flagship open-ear, clip on earbud design from Baseus. With a TPU ring enforced with memory titanium, their clips have been tested to last at least 8,000 bends. They feature slightly curved cushions and anti-slip wingtips, making sure that they stay on your ears and are comfortable while doing so.

The sound is maximized by a tri-magnet driver with a three-layer diaphragm to ensure that they still beam a balanced sound, even if they are not directly inside your ears. And they support Bluetooth multipoint, so they can remain connected to both your laptop and smartphone — no need to manually switch every time.

Baseus Bowie MC1 Pro open design earbuds

$20 off (22%)
Titanium wire rings, anti-slip tips, IP67, 40 hours of battery life, balanced sound.
Buy at Amazon


Baseus Bass BC1




Want open-ear earbuds, but you are a fan of the more bottom-heavy sound? Baseus Bass BC1 is here to deliver that. With drivers specifically made to pump out more low end, bassheads should be happier with these.

Recommended Stories
The Baseus Bass BC1 have the same clip-on design with a flexible TPU ring and an ergonomic clip. 12 mm dynamic drivers, bio-cellulose diaphragms, and AI bass boost ensure that you will be getting a thicker bottom end.

Baseus Bowie BC1 open design earbuds

$11 off (28%)
Light design, tri-curve ergonomic clip, IP67, 38 hours of battery life, AI boosted bass.
Buy at Amazon


Baseus Bass BP1 Pro




If you are simply after a set of classic in-ear buds, with dependable ANC and a deep, rich bass to silence the world — the Baseus Bass BP1 Pro are just that. Nothing fancy, no bells and whistles. Just -50 dB adaptive ANC, up to 36 hours of battery life with ANC on, 55 hours with it off.

Oh wait, that’s actually a lot. A solid set of in-ears for not a lot of money. Now, even more affordable with Baseus’ special discounts!

Baseus Bass BP1 Pro in-ear buds

$12 off (30%)
Classic design, -50 dB ANC, IP55, up to 55 hours of battery, bass heavy sound with crisp highs.
Buy at Amazon


