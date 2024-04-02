Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Banking malware uses a simple trick to sneak into your life and turn it upside down

By
Android
Scarily capable Android malware uses a simple trick to sneak into your life and create chaos
The Android banking malware Vultur, which emerged in 2021, has gained new features for greater control of its victim's devices.

The new capabilities allow Vultur to interact with an infected device more conveniently than before, per security company NCC Group. This makes it a bigger threat than it already was.

When it was first discovered three years ago, Vultur abused legitimate software products to gain remote access to infected devices. It relied on a dropper (helper program to install malware on a device) called Brunhilda. Brunhilda has previously been used in many Google Play apps to spread malware.

The more powerful version of Vulture isn't being distributed through the Google Play Store. It uses Android’s Accessibility Services for more advanced remote control capabilities.

The cybercriminals behind the malware are using a social engineering technique to get people to install it.

The victim gets an SMS message that asks them to call a number if they didn't initiate a transaction involving a lot of money. That's just a ploy to create a fall sense of urgency as in reality, there wasn't any transaction to begin with. 

After the victim calls the number, they are sent another SMS that contains a link to an app that resembles the McAfee Security app but is actually the Brunhilda dropper. Since the dropper functions like the McAfee Security app, the victim gets the impression that it's harmless.

Once the malware is on a victim's phone, the threat actors gain total control over their smartphone. They can remotely carry out a range of activities, including:

  • Install and delete files
  • Perform actions like scrolling, swiping, clicking, and muting or unmuting audio
  • Stop apps from running
  • Display a notification
  • Record a screen
  • Keyboard capturing
  • Steal credentials

Banking apps are the primary targets of Vultur. 

Vultur is the last thing anyone would want on their phone and like many unwelcome things in life, this nightmare starts with a text. If you don't want to be a victim, don't lose your marbles if you get an SMS about an authorized transaction.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless