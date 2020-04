Avoid these unethical iOS apps that can cost you a shocking amount of money

Only install apps from official app stores (the possibility for unscrupulous apps to be reported is high on those stores)

Always take close look at what app you are installing and carefully familiarize yourself with it

Know how to cancel subscriptions - deleting the app is not enough and every app can have different ways to cancel it

Seer App:Face, Horoscope, Palm

Selfie Art – Photo Editor

Palmistry Decoder

Lucky Life – Future Seer

Life Palmistry – AI Palm & Tag

Picsjoy-Cartoon Effect Editor

Aging seer – Faceapp,Horoscope

Face Aging Scan-AI Age Camera

Face Reader – Horoscope Secret

Horoscope Secret

CIAO – Live Video Chat

Astro Time & Daily Horoscope

Video Recorder / Reaction

Crazy Helium Funny Face Editor

Banuba: Face Filters & Effects

QR Code Reader & Barcode PRO

Max Volume Booster

Face Reading – Horoscope 2020

Forecast Master 2019

mSpy Lite Phone Family Tracker

Fortunescope: Palm Reader 2019

Zodiac Master Plus – Palm Scan

WonderKey-Cartoon Avatar Maker

Avatar Creator – Cartoon Emoji

iMoji – Cartoon Avatar Emojis

Life Insight-Palm & Animal Face

Curiosity Lab-Fun Encyclopedia

Quick Art: 1-Tap Photo Editor

Astroline astrology, horoscope

Celeb Twin – Who you look like

My Replica – Celebrity Like Me

We have previously reported about some Android apps that unethically charge users with more money for services widely available for free. Now, Sophos Labs security firm draws our attention to some apps, targeted to iOS users, that can do the same.The apps in question are not malicious apps, per se, but they can cost users serious amounts of money and therefore, are called “fleeceware”. The security company has found 30 apps that they have labeled with the mentioned above term. These are apps whose developers do not have the purest of intentions and use manipulative tactics to earn more money.One of the tactics used in such apps is complicated cancellation options - a loophole in cancellation policies allow developers to issue specific cancellation guidelines with confusing steps. So, even if you have deleted the app from your iPhone, the service is not cancelled and starts to get automatically charged monthly or yearly. Sometimes, the cancellation steps are not clear to the user.Additionally, the report mentions that such apps may encourage users to install them through aggressive online advertising and then offer in-app purchases for basic features, not for additional extras.Fortunately, users can protect themselves against such unethical money-making by following several simple steps:iPhone users can check for existing subscriptions in Settings - Your name - Subscriptions. If you don’t find a subscription in the list, you can check Apple’s support for additional information.Here is a full list by the fleeceware apps found by Sophos’ research:In total, revenue from all those apps is estimated around $4.5 million in the USA.