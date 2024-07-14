At new all-time low price, the 2024 iPad Air will be swooped up by shoppers before Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
With Amazon Prime Day almost here, the seemingly logical thing is to do hold off on buying anything right now. But that advice doesn't apply to all devices. Take the 2024 13-inch iPad Air as an example, which has crashed to a new all-time low price on Amazon.
The 13-inch 2024 iPad Air with 128GB of storage has a street price of $799 but Amazon has discounted it by $70.
At the new lower price, the iPad Air is too tempting a buy. And while you might want to take a chance here and pass this deal up in hopes of a better Prime Day deal, I am not sure if that's a good idea.
After all, the current-gen iPad Air was released just two months ago and today's discount is already pretty generous for a device that made its way to the shelves only recently.
Besides the latest iPad Pro, the iPad Air is the only iPad that comes in a 13-inch size. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of the Pro though, which makes it a comparatively more affordable option.
The 2024 iPad Air has the M2 under the hood, making it one of the most powerful tablets on the market. It can run circles around most laptops and desktops currently available, so it can handle anything you throw its way.
If your workflow doesn't involve a lot of specialized software, and is limited to researching, working on documents, managing social media accounts, and editing photos and videos, this device can replace your primary productivity device. If not, it can still complement your Mac by acting as a secondary display, which is something all multitaskers appreciate.
Nab the iPad Air at the new lower price if you need a high-end iPad with a large screen but don't want to spend $1,299 on the 13-inch iPad Pro.
The 13-inch 2024 iPad Air with 128GB of storage has a street price of $799 but Amazon has discounted it by $70.
At the new lower price, the iPad Air is too tempting a buy. And while you might want to take a chance here and pass this deal up in hopes of a better Prime Day deal, I am not sure if that's a good idea.
After all, the current-gen iPad Air was released just two months ago and today's discount is already pretty generous for a device that made its way to the shelves only recently.
Besides the latest iPad Pro, the iPad Air is the only iPad that comes in a 13-inch size. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of the Pro though, which makes it a comparatively more affordable option.
The large screen is laptop-size, so you won't have to squint your eyes when reading the newspaper or going through a recipe. Gaming is also enjoyable on the large screen.
The 2024 iPad Air has the M2 under the hood, making it one of the most powerful tablets on the market. It can run circles around most laptops and desktops currently available, so it can handle anything you throw its way.
If your workflow doesn't involve a lot of specialized software, and is limited to researching, working on documents, managing social media accounts, and editing photos and videos, this device can replace your primary productivity device. If not, it can still complement your Mac by acting as a secondary display, which is something all multitaskers appreciate.
Nab the iPad Air at the new lower price if you need a high-end iPad with a large screen but don't want to spend $1,299 on the 13-inch iPad Pro.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: