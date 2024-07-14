Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

At new all-time low price, the 2024 iPad Air will be swooped up by shoppers before Prime Day

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At new all-time low price, the 2024 iPad Air will be swooped up by shoppers before Prime Day
With Amazon Prime Day almost here, the seemingly logical thing is to do hold off on buying anything right now. But that advice doesn't apply to all devices. Take the 2024 13-inch iPad Air as an example, which has crashed to a new all-time low price on Amazon.

The 13-inch 2024 iPad Air with 128GB of storage has a street price of $799 but Amazon has discounted it by $70.

128GB 13-inch iPad Air 2024

This iPad Air is the only one besides the iPad Pro to come in a 13-inch size, making it perfect for multitasking. The M2 chip makes it future-proof and fast enough for on-device AI features.
$70 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon


At the new lower price, the iPad Air is too tempting a buy. And while you might want to take a chance here and pass this deal up in hopes of a better Prime Day deal, I am not sure if that's a good idea.

After all, the current-gen iPad Air was released just two months ago and today's discount is already pretty generous for a device that made its way to the shelves only recently.

Besides the latest iPad Pro, the iPad Air is the only iPad that comes in a 13-inch size. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of the Pro though, which makes it a comparatively more affordable option.

The large screen is laptop-size, so you won't have to squint your eyes when reading the newspaper or going through a recipe. Gaming is also enjoyable on the large screen.

The 2024 iPad Air has the M2 under the hood, making it one of the most powerful tablets on the market. It can run circles around most laptops and desktops currently available, so it can handle anything you throw its way.

If your workflow doesn't involve a lot of specialized software, and is limited to researching, working on documents, managing social media accounts, and editing photos and videos, this device can replace your primary productivity device. If not, it can still complement your Mac by acting as a secondary display, which is something all multitaskers appreciate.

Nab the iPad Air at the new lower price if you need a high-end iPad with a large screen but don't want to spend $1,299 on the 13-inch iPad Pro.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

Apple was pressured into giving people AI: Is iOS 18 a disaster waiting to happen?
Apple was pressured into giving people AI: Is iOS 18 a disaster waiting to happen?
Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored to have more design changes than just rounded edges
Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored to have more design changes than just rounded edges
You can now ask YouTube to remove AI videos faking your face or voice
You can now ask YouTube to remove AI videos faking your face or voice
FCC says that 40% of rural carriers need more money to remove Huawei, ZTE gear from their networks
FCC says that 40% of rural carriers need more money to remove Huawei, ZTE gear from their networks
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are now half off on Amazon
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are now half off on Amazon
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless