Asus unveils the Flip C436, a high-end Pixelbook rival

Armed with a number of powerful upgrades, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is set to be a next-generation Chrome OS device with a premium ultrabook aesthetic. Release dates and pricing is still up to speculation, but it should arrive in the coming months, likely in the upper three digits for pricing. There are also a number of subtle but important upgrades too, like an upgraded quad-speaker audio system and a new fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Bluetooth has been updated to version 5 from 4.2 as well, and there’s Wi-Fi 6 on board too.On the inside, the Flip C436 offers high-end internals with 8 or 16GB of RAM, though it’s still DDR3, not DDR4 memory. As for storage, the Chromebook is equipped with a fast SSD of 128, 256, or 512GB of space for all your storage needs.The laptop also features either a Core i3, i5 or i7 processor—more than enough to handle intensive tasks. Asus is also promising 12 hours of battery with a 43WHr cell to keep the lights on. Paired with its sleek, convertible form factor, the C436 should be one mean productivity machine.Armed with a number of powerful upgrades, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is set to be a next-generation Chrome OS device with a premium ultrabook aesthetic. Release dates and pricing is still up to speculation, but it should arrive in the coming months, likely in the upper three digits for pricing.

Asus’s Chromebook Flip C434 received much love for it’s vivid display and solid build. Now, the company is back with the Flip C436, an updated model with a number of upgrades.The C436 boasts the same full-HD, 1080p OLED 14-inch display, while the already-thin bezels have been trimmed slightly. The body of the device has been trimmed significantly to just 14mm thick and 2.4 pounds—that’s what Google’s Pixelbook weighs, and that’s a smaller 12.3-inch device. Unfortunately, the USB-A port has been dropped for thickness, though it still has two Type-C ports.