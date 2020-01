Asus unveils the Flip C436, a high-end Pixelbook rival

There are also a number of subtle but important upgrades too, like an upgraded quad-speaker audio system and a new fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Bluetooth has been updated to version 5 from 4.2 as well, and there’s Wi-Fi 6 on board too.On the inside, the Flip C436 offers high-end internals with 8 or 16GB of RAM, though it’s still DDR3, not DDR4 memory. As for storage, the Chromebook is equipped with a fast SSD of 128, 256, or 512GB of space for all your storage needs.The laptop also features either a Core i3, i5 or i7 processor—more than enough to handle intensive tasks. Asus is also promising 12 hours of battery with a 43WHr cell to keep the lights on. Paired with its sleek, convertible form factor, the C436 should be one mean productivity machine.Armed with a number of powerful upgrades, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is set to be a next-generation Chrome OS device with a premium ultrabook aesthetic. Release dates and pricing is still up to speculation, but it should arrive in the coming months, likely in the upper three digits for pricing.