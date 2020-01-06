Asus unveils the Flip C436, a high-end Pixelbook rival

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Jan 06, 2020, 2:17 PM
Asus unveils the Flip C436, a high-end Pixelbook rival
Asus’s Chromebook Flip C434 received much love for it’s vivid display and solid build. Now, the company is back with the Flip C436, an updated model with a number of upgrades.

The C436 boasts the same full-HD, 1080p OLED 14-inch display, while the already-thin bezels have been trimmed slightly. The body of the device has been trimmed significantly to just 14mm thick and 2.4 pounds—that’s what Google’s Pixelbook weighs, and that’s a smaller 12.3-inch device. Unfortunately, the USB-A port has been dropped for thickness, though it still has two Type-C ports. 



There are also a number of subtle but important upgrades too, like an upgraded quad-speaker audio system and a new fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Bluetooth has been updated to version 5 from 4.2 as well, and there’s Wi-Fi 6 on board too.

On the inside, the Flip C436 offers high-end internals with 8 or 16GB of RAM, though it’s still DDR3, not DDR4 memory. As for storage, the Chromebook is equipped with a fast SSD of 128, 256, or 512GB of space for all your storage needs.

The laptop also features either a Core i3, i5 or i7 processor—more than enough to handle intensive tasks. Asus is also promising 12 hours of battery with a 43WHr cell to keep the lights on. Paired with its sleek, convertible form factor, the C436 should be one mean productivity machine.

Armed with a number of powerful upgrades, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is set to be a next-generation Chrome OS device with a premium ultrabook aesthetic. Release dates and pricing is still up to speculation, but it should arrive in the coming months, likely in the upper three digits for pricing.

