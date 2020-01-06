Asus unveils the Flip C436, a high-end Pixelbook rival
The C436 boasts the same full-HD, 1080p OLED 14-inch display, while the already-thin bezels have been trimmed slightly. The body of the device has been trimmed significantly to just 14mm thick and 2.4 pounds—that’s what Google’s Pixelbook weighs, and that’s a smaller 12.3-inch device. Unfortunately, the USB-A port has been dropped for thickness, though it still has two Type-C ports.
There are also a number of subtle but important upgrades too, like an upgraded quad-speaker audio system and a new fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Bluetooth has been updated to version 5 from 4.2 as well, and there’s Wi-Fi 6 on board too.
On the inside, the Flip C436 offers high-end internals with 8 or 16GB of RAM, though it’s still DDR3, not DDR4 memory. As for storage, the Chromebook is equipped with a fast SSD of 128, 256, or 512GB of space for all your storage needs.
Armed with a number of powerful upgrades, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is set to be a next-generation Chrome OS device with a premium ultrabook aesthetic. Release dates and pricing is still up to speculation, but it should arrive in the coming months, likely in the upper three digits for pricing.
