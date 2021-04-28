Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Asus teases 120Hz display in Zenfone 8 with an enigmatic tweet

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 28, 2021, 1:39 AM
Last week, Asus sent us a cute invitation to its online Zenfone 8 launch event, cleverly revealing the phone’s physical dimensions. Now the company has fed us another tiny piece of information via its Twitter account.

The latest teaser that Asus posted asks the question “How much smoothness can you find in a phone?” The word “smoothness” is visualized with an enormous number of “O”s, so we decided to count them.

 
And yes, you’ve guessed it by the title already - there are 120 “O”s in this tweet, suggesting that the Zenfone 8 will sport a smooth 120Hz display refresh rate that is quickly becoming a standard in flagship phones.

The official slogan of the Zenfone 8 series is “Big on performance, small in size”, which points toward a possible Snapdragon 888 chipset in a compact, sub-150x70mm phone chassis.

The official Zenfone 8 launch will be happening on May 12, 01:00 PM Eastern Time and you can get additional info at the official website of the event.

