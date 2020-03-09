Android Software updates Asus

Asus ROG Phone II Android 10 update rolling out today ... maybe

Mar 09, 2020, 6:34 AM
Just a heads up for those of you who paid a small fortune for the Asus ROG Phone II. The smartphone should start receiving the highly-anticipated Android 10 update today, according to Asus.

In fact, Asus' confirmation went live over the weekend, but Redditors claim the update hasn't made its way to their ROG Phone II devices yet. Many of them noticed that Asus removed the tweet announcing the Android 10 rollout, so it looks like the company may have jumped the gun on the update.

Despite this terrible mix-up, Asus ROG Phone II will eventually be updated to Android 10, we're just not sure when, and it looks like Asus isn't sure either. Hopefully, ROG Phone II owners won't have to wait too long for the update, but judging by Asus' actions, it shouldn't take the company too long to release the update.

If you own an Asus ROG Phone II, you might want to check whether or not the update has popped up on your phone. Who knows, maybe Asus will make up for its blunder and start the rollout today.

