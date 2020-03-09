Asus ROG Phone II Android 10 update rolling out today ... maybe
Despite this terrible mix-up, Asus ROG Phone II will eventually be updated to Android 10, we're just not sure when, and it looks like Asus isn't sure either. Hopefully, ROG Phone II owners won't have to wait too long for the update, but judging by Asus' actions, it shouldn't take the company too long to release the update.
If you own an Asus ROG Phone II, you might want to check whether or not the update has popped up on your phone. Who knows, maybe Asus will make up for its blunder and start the rollout today.
1 Comment
2. yalek90732
Posts: 18; Member since: 16 min ago
posted on 4 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):