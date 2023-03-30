Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
There’s plenty of information about Asus’ next gaming phone, but no images of the device have been leaked until recently. If you’re an Asus enjoyer, we have good news, the ROG Phone 7 doesn’t changes one bit the series’ design language.
Just like every previous model, the ROG Phone 7 is a big chunky phone that will weigh heavily in your pocket (images via MySmartPrice). If Asus decides to use the same glossy material, then it’s also very slippery (a fingerprint magnet too). On the bright side, this will surely stand out and if you’re the kind of person that likes to dress to impress, the ROG Phone 7 is definitely a good choice.
As far as the ROG Phone 7’s specs go, these are quite impressive, but not unexpected. The phone is rumored to rock a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with at least 16GB RAM and 512GB internal memory. Another key feature of the phone, the 6.8-inch full HD+ AMOLED display supports 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 720Hz touch sampling rate.
The ROG Phone 7 will be powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery (65W fast charging support) and comes with an Aero Active Cooler accessory. As we previously reported, the ROG Phone 7 is expected to arrive in just a few weeks and fill the void left by Lenovo’s Legion lineup, which has just been retired.
The huge size and heavy weight are necessary downsides for Asus’ ROG Phone lineup though because they require big displays, powerful hardware and enough space to fit in a decent cooling system. These are the trade offs gamers face in order to be able to play whatever games they want on the move.
Another important piece of hardware that will probably make fans of the series happy is the Sony IMX766 sensor inside the 50-megapixel main camera. The phone packs two additional cameras on the back (13MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro), and a 13-megapixel front-facing snapper.
