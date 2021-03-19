Astropad converts your iPad into a drawing tablet for Mac and PC

The full app isn't free in the App Store, costing a moderate $29.99 to use the Standard Version. You can also get the Studio Version for a subscription of 79$/year, which has more features and is maximally optimized for the Apple Pencil. A complete graphics tablet with a display, however, can cost over 500 dollars, so we can't complain. Astropad also conveniently connects to your computer over WiFi, as well as through a USB cable.





Although it cannot replicate all of the functions of a professional graphics tablet completely (such as thousands of pressure levels), it does the job amazingly well in most aspects, mirroring your drawing canvas to the handheld gadget complete with customization UI's and sidebars.



