April update brings new features to Galaxy Tab S7, S7+









We find out from SamMobile that the new software version has been seen out in the streets in various countries in Asia, Europe, and the UK—a sure sign that we'll be seeing it on our own devices in the days to come. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ , it appears, is the next lucky recipient of the April 2021 update.





Both the Wi-Fi and cellular versions of the tablet are receiving the patch, which also comes hand-in-hand with plenty of features beyond security, stability and bug fixes.





The new update will include optimized compatibility for mice and keyboards or other external input devices. We will further enjoy the ability to use S Pen pressure sensitivity levels while having the Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+ hooked up as a second monitor—something we couldn't do before.





Other welcome features include the option to add background effects to ongoing video calls, screen recording capability while hooked up to a computer in DeX mode , and improved multi-window functionality.





The camera of the Galaxy Tab S7 line is also seeing some new improvements. We will now have High-Key mono and Low-Key mono effects in Samsung's Portrait Mode, and two new video filters are coming to the tablet's back camera: Highlight Videos and Filtered Videos. The last notable addition is the new ability to use the Palm Gesture (simply showing your palm to the camera) to begin recording with the front camera, vlog-style.





With all these improvements and features bundled into the single April 2021 update, the patch download size for the Galaxy Tab S7 series is a rather hefty one, coming in at over 700MB in size.



