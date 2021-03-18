Apple's tough stance on privacy and security breaks on Russian shores

Apple opens Russian iPhones to government bloatware





Well, a Bloomberg report tips that Apple has agreed to ship its iPhones in Russia with third-party apps preinstalled. Wait, what? Yep, Apple bends but it's not what you think. Instead of nefarious surveillance or hacking software, users in Russia will be led to a dedicated App Store section upon initial device of their Apple gear.





The apps there will be strictly Russian ones, presumably complying with a 2019 law that aims to aid local developers. Apple says it will only show apps that are in the App Store anyway, and fulfil its approval guidelines. Still, the apps in question will be chosen by the Russian government authorities, and the full roster will be revealed starting April 1, when Apple's compliance starts.



