Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apple

Apple's tough stance on privacy and security breaks on Russian shores

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 18, 2021, 10:28 AM
Apple's tough stance on privacy and security breaks on Russian shores
Say what you will about Apple, but it doesn't get bogged down in fights it is destined to lose. Paying a multi-billion sum to settle its modem disputes with Qualcomm and finally release the first 5G iPhones makes business sense but so does nixing a Hong Kong protests software from its App Store, or, the latest example, letting Russia do something unprecedented to its iPhones. What exactly?

Apple opens Russian iPhones to government bloatware


Well, a Bloomberg report tips that Apple has agreed to ship its iPhones in Russia with third-party apps preinstalled. Wait, what? Yep, Apple bends but it's not what you think. Instead of nefarious surveillance or hacking software, users in Russia will be led to a dedicated App Store section upon initial device of their Apple gear.

The apps there will be strictly Russian ones, presumably complying with a 2019 law that aims to aid local developers. Apple says it will only show apps that are in the App Store anyway, and fulfil its approval guidelines. Still, the apps in question will be chosen by the Russian government authorities, and the full roster will be revealed starting April 1, when Apple's compliance starts. 

If that's the price for doing business in Russia, Apple is apparently prepared to pay it, as it is the world's largest business first and foremost, regardless of what Apple's user privacy spat with Facebook, in general, and CEO Tim Cook's emphatic persona, in particular, may have led us to believe.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless