Apple's newest M2 12.9 iPad Pro (2022) is seeing a rare discount
If you are looking to buy an ultra-premium tablet, you are going to be very happy about this. Arguably the best device on the market, at least hardware-wise, and the most high-end iPad in Apple’s portfolio is currently discounted over at Amazon.
We are referring to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022). The latter is powered by Apple’s M2 chip and normally starts at $1,099 for the base configuration. Now, however, the device is selling for 5% off. Given how rare it is to see a price cut on a brand new Apple product (the iPad Pro 2022 launched just 2 months ago), the discount is worth taking a look at.
The deal concerns the base version of the 12.9” iPad Pro (2022), which comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and features only Wi-Fi connectivity. It should be noted that we have seen some better deals in the past, but this particular model has never fallen below the $1000 mark.
Even after the discount, we are still looking at a rather ostentatious price tag. However, you will be getting your money’s worth. This iPad Pro is equipped with a gorgeous 12.9-inch 120Hz mini-LED display, the quality of which rivals the OLED panels found on other high-end tablets. The M2 chip is the most powerful processor in a tablet, period and offers a modest (but sizable) improvement over its predecessor.
The iPad Pro comes at a hefty premium, but if money is not a problem, there is no device that compares with this beast of a machine.
Beyond specs, you will be getting a very sleek design and an outrageously good battery life. No wonder this is one of the best tablets to buy in 2023. Still, if you are not certain whether you should splurge on the iPad Pro, you can check out our iPads 2023 buying guide.
