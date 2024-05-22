Apple's new executive on diversity and inclusion comes with Bank of America background
Cynthia Bowman, who spent 17 years at Bank of America, is now Apple's Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity. Apple has been focusing on the theme noticeably in the last few years, and there have been some changes in the company's structure as a result.
In 2023, Apple introduced the executive position of Chief People Officer. The role was previously Deirdre O'Brien's, but now O'Brien is focusing solely on retail.
During her work at Bank of America, Bowman was responsible for similar things and was focused on diversity, inclusion, and social responsibility. She left earlier in 2024, after 17 years of working there.
The Chief People Officer reports to the Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity, which is now going to be Cynthia Bowman, according to a report from Bloomberg.
- said an Apple spokesperson.
"Cynthia is an accomplished leader in her field and is deeply committed to the work we're doing to advance inclusion and diversity at Apple."
As a big corporation, Apple is in an ideal place to give examples to others on how to do things, including how to promote inclusion and diversity. We'll see how the efforts are going to move forward now with the new Vice President.
