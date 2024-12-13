Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple's cheapo HomePod with display may have cheaper LCD screen

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Display
Apple's cheapo HomePod with display may have cheaper LCD screen
Back in the fall, several credible sources, including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, reported that Apple is working on smart speaker devices similar to its HomePod line that will this time around feature a display.

The HomePod with screen undertaking is reportedly going to consists of two models - an affordable gear and a $1,000 device - that will differ when it comes to display size and functionalities. 

The larger, tabletop HomePod, allegedly carrying the internal code J595, will feature a robotic hand and be controlled by a big iPad-style panel. This means that it could feature a 10-inch or larger screen, while the smaller J490 Home Accessory device's display is said to be between 6-7 inches in diagonal.

2025 HomePod will sport LCD, not OLED display


It's precisely the smaller, cheaper HomePod with squarish display that is now a part of a screen quality controversy. It was said to sport an LTPS OLED screen - the most expensive type that goes into flagship smartphones - provided exclusively by China's Tianma for the first time. So far, Tianma has been making the OLED touch bars on Apple's MacBooks, but those are not flexible panels, but rather rigid strips with glass instead of plastic substrates.

Winning an exclusive contract from an unproven display supplier for a brand-new device category in its portfolio sounds very unlike Apple, though. Tianma allegedly battled Sharp for the privilege, but Sharp doesn't provide it with OLED screens, only with LCD panels for Macs and iPads. A new report from The Elec cites industry sources who claim that Tianma will actually be providing 7-inch LCD screens for the upcoming Apple smart screen devices, rather than OLED displays.

This makes more sense, as Apple would want to keep costs in check, paying allegedly $10 apiece to Tianma for the screens, which is far below what it would've paid if those were OLED panels, especially if they are of the LTPS variety that allows for high dynamic refresh rates.

The screen-laden HomePod will be powered by Apple's latest and greatest A18 processor. This is the same chip that the iPhone 16 is running on and a harbinger of Apple Intelligence features arriving at the smart home device.

HomePod with screen: features to expect


The new HomePod series gear will have a square display, so hopefully it will be more aesthetically pleasing than the Google Nest Hub Max or the Amazon Echo Show 10 that are basically just fat-bezeled tablets attached to a speaker.

On the other hand, a square display may be good for showing Instagram content, but won't be very suitable for its rumored apps and media consumption purposes. Apple has more plans for the new HomePod or Home Accessory device's window to the world, though. It will, for example, be used for displaying clock faces in an Apple TV style, and support Apple AirPlay for accepting media streams from other devices.

Users will apparently be able to control it with many input options as, besides voice and screen navigation, it would be managed with gestures as well, which will undoubtedly come in handy when it is used for displaying recipes and trying to touch it with greasy fingers.

Needless to say, this presupposes a camera that will recognize said gesture controls, and the tipsters indeed reveal that Apple will put a FaceTime camera for video calls on it, that will also double as a gesture detector.

The Home Accessory device will support multiple users and tailor its settings to each individual. Apple's new smart home gear with display is expected to be released after February 2025, but the price remains a mystery. Given the display and camera additions, it will certainly run for way more than the HomePod's $299 price point.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior News Writer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless