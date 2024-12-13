Apple's cheapo HomePod with display may have cheaper LCD screen





The HomePod with screen undertaking is reportedly going to consists of two models - an affordable gear and a $1,000 device - that will differ when it comes to display size and functionalities.





The larger, tabletop HomePod, allegedly carrying the internal code J595, will feature a robotic hand and be controlled by a big iPad-style panel. This means that it could feature a 10-inch or larger screen, while the smaller J490 Home Accessory device's display is said to be between 6-7 inches in diagonal.





2025 HomePod will sport LCD, not OLED display





It's precisely the smaller, cheaper HomePod with squarish display that is now a part of a screen quality controversy. It was said to sport an LTPS OLED screen - the most expensive type that goes into flagship smartphones - provided exclusively by China's Tianma for the first time. So far, Tianma has been making the OLED touch bars on Apple's MacBooks, but those are not flexible panels, but rather rigid strips with glass instead of plastic substrates.





Winning an exclusive contract from an unproven display supplier for a brand-new device category in its portfolio sounds very unlike Apple, though. Tianma allegedly battled Sharp for the privilege, but Sharp doesn't provide it with OLED screens, only with LCD panels for Macs and iPads. A new report from The Elec cites industry sources who claim that Tianma will actually be providing 7-inch LCD screens for the upcoming Apple smart screen devices, rather than OLED displays.



This makes more sense, as Apple would want to keep costs in check, paying allegedly $10 apiece to Tianma for the screens, which is far below what it would've paid if those were OLED panels, especially if they are of the LTPS variety that allows for high dynamic refresh rates.





The screen-laden HomePod will be powered by Apple's latest and greatest A18 processor. This is the same chip that the iPhone 16 is running on and a harbinger of Apple Intelligence features arriving at the smart home device.





HomePod with screen: features to expect

The new HomePod series gear will have a square display, so hopefully it will be more aesthetically pleasing than the Google Nest Hub Max or the Amazon Echo Show 10 that are basically just fat-bezeled tablets attached to a speaker.



On the other hand, a square display may be good for showing Instagram content, but won't be very suitable for its rumored apps and media consumption purposes. Apple has more plans for the new HomePod or Home Accessory device's window to the world, though. It will, for example, be used for displaying clock faces in an Apple TV style, and support Apple AirPlay for accepting media streams from other devices.



Users will apparently be able to control it with many input options as, besides voice and screen navigation, it would be managed with gestures as well, which will undoubtedly come in handy when it is used for displaying recipes and trying to touch it with greasy fingers.



Needless to say, this presupposes a camera that will recognize said gesture controls, and the tipsters indeed reveal that Apple will put a FaceTime camera for video calls on it, that will also double as a gesture detector.



Apple's new smart home gear with display is expected to be released after February 2025, but the price remains a mystery. Given the display and camera additions, it will certainly run for way more than the HomePod's $299 price point.