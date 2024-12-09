Apple’s HomePod with OLED display: Exclusive deal for high-quality screens ahead of 2025 launch
A new report from South Korea claims that Apple’s much-anticipated HomePod with a built-in display will feature high-quality OLED screens manufactured by Chinese display firm Tianma. According to the Seoul Economic Daily, Tianma has secured an exclusive contract to produce the displays, marking a significant win over South Korean rivals and a notable shift in Apple’s supply chain strategy.
An industry insider quoted in the report highlights Apple’s focus on pricing for this product, noting the mixed success of previous HomePod generations. “The previous generation of HomePods did not gain much popularity, and the products introduced this time are also new form factors, so we have no choice but to pay attention to price competitiveness,” the source said.
The contract with Tianma comes amid broader efforts by Apple to reduce reliance on China for manufacturing and components. Despite this, Apple has been working with Chinese firms to lower costs through technology innovations, including operating display research centers in Beijing, Shenzhen, Suzhou, and Shanghai.
While Apple has been diversifying its supply chain, this move underscores its continued reliance on Chinese manufacturers for cost-sensitive products. Tianma was also rumored to be competing for contracts to supply displays for the iPhone SE 4, further solidifying its growing relationship with Apple.
The new HomePod with a display is expected to serve as a Home Hub, integrating HomeKit controls and potentially expanding Apple’s smart home ecosystem. While the screen may not see heavy usage compared to an iPhone or iPad, its inclusion signals Apple’s push to make the HomePod more versatile and appealing in an increasingly competitive smart home market.
As with all leaks, the Seoul Economic Daily’s claims should be taken with caution, as the outlet does not have a well-established track record for Apple-related news. However, its insights into the display supply chain offer a glimpse into the decisions shaping Apple’s upcoming products.
OLED screens for Apple’s new HomePod
The HomePod with a display is rumored to launch in the second half of 2025, with Tianma reportedly tasked with producing OLED screens between 6 and 7 inches. These screens will utilize low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) OLED technology, which offers cost and efficiency advantages.
Apple’s upcoming HomePod, set to launch next year, will feature LTPS OLED panels exclusively supplied by China’s Tianma. The display is expected to measure between 6 and 7 inches.https://t.co/7XN52VD8oU— Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 8, 2024
This move represents a milestone for Tianma, as it’s the first time a Chinese company has gained an exclusive contract for Apple displays, beating established South Korean suppliers. Tianma’s pricing, estimated to be $10 to $15 lower per unit compared to Korean manufacturers, reportedly made the firm an attractive choice.
An industry insider quoted in the report highlights Apple’s focus on pricing for this product, noting the mixed success of previous HomePod generations. “The previous generation of HomePods did not gain much popularity, and the products introduced this time are also new form factors, so we have no choice but to pay attention to price competitiveness,” the source said.
While LTPS OLED screens may seem excessive for a device primarily intended for glanceable tasks like HomeKit controls, Apple’s choice reflects its ongoing efforts to balance quality with cost-effectiveness.
Apple’s evolving relationship with Chinese suppliers
The contract with Tianma comes amid broader efforts by Apple to reduce reliance on China for manufacturing and components. Despite this, Apple has been working with Chinese firms to lower costs through technology innovations, including operating display research centers in Beijing, Shenzhen, Suzhou, and Shanghai.
Additionally, the report claims that BOE, another Chinese display manufacturer, is expected to supply OLED screens for future MacBook Pro models within the next two to three years.
While Apple has been diversifying its supply chain, this move underscores its continued reliance on Chinese manufacturers for cost-sensitive products. Tianma was also rumored to be competing for contracts to supply displays for the iPhone SE 4, further solidifying its growing relationship with Apple.
A competitive Home Hub
The new HomePod with a display is expected to serve as a Home Hub, integrating HomeKit controls and potentially expanding Apple’s smart home ecosystem. While the screen may not see heavy usage compared to an iPhone or iPad, its inclusion signals Apple’s push to make the HomePod more versatile and appealing in an increasingly competitive smart home market.
As with all leaks, the Seoul Economic Daily’s claims should be taken with caution, as the outlet does not have a well-established track record for Apple-related news. However, its insights into the display supply chain offer a glimpse into the decisions shaping Apple’s upcoming products.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: