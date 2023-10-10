Apple's cheapest iPad is even cheaper for Prime Day

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
The iPad 9 is more affordable than ever for Autumn Prime Day
One of the year's biggest shopping events, Prime Day, is currently underway with some seriously amazing discounts. For those on the quest to find an affordable tablet that exceeds expectations, Apple's iPad 9 is on sale, and that too for its lowest price ever.

Apple's iPads have been so phenomenally successful that for a good many people, the term iPad is synonymous with tablets. Even though Android tablets are getting better, many buyers prefer iPads for an authentic tablet experience.

iPad 9 64GB

10.2-inch screen | A13 Bionic chip | 8MP rear camera | Touch ID | 10 hours of battery life
$80 off (24%)
$249
$329
Buy at Amazon

If you want an iPad, the iPad 9 is the easiest model to recommend. A starting price of $329 makes it Apple's cheapest tablet and at the moment, it's $80 off. This makes it even more affordable than the higher-tier iPad 10, which costs $449, and the iPad mini, which retails for $499.

The iPad 9 sports a 10.2-inch screen. It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip, so it's faster than most more expensive Android tablets from a year ago. It even has a headphone jack for wired earphones.

In short, it may not look exciting on paper but is the sane choice for anyone who wants a reliable tablet for content consumption, reading, using social media apps, and browsing games.

When paired with a keyboard case, it can even replace your laptop for productivity tasks as long as they are not too demanding. 

Considering the current sub-$250 price, the iPad 9 is a very capable device. Sure, it doesn't look as modern as some recent iPads and uses Lightning, but those are acceptable compromises when you consider the fact that it is going to last you years.

Grab the deal if you want an affordable but reliable tablet for leisure and multitasking. 

