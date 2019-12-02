Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Accessories Apple Wearables

Apple's Black Friday / Cyber Monday windfall may mean no AirPods with iPhone 12

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 02, 2019, 7:06 AM
Apple's Black Friday / Cyber Monday windfall may mean no AirPods with iPhone 12
All I want for Christmas... is AirPods, sings the modern song, and with Black Friday/Cyber Monday discounts of more than 20% over at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and the like, Apple has had a windfall weekend for the trendy hearables.

An analyst over at Wedbush has probed their supply chain sources and analyzed inventory drawdown at the above mentioned retailers to arrive at the whopping 3 million sets of AirPods (including the Pro model) that Apple may have moved this past weekend. According to Dan Ives, the checks indicate unprecedented interest in the true wireless earphones from Apple, buoyed by the introduction of the model with active noise cancellation not long ago.

After all, you'd want to get isolated from your plane passengers' noise in style, and still be able to watch a movie on the in-flight entertainment system while doing it. The Apple Store saw the delivery date slip past the Christmas milestone, reflecting the growing demand for Apple's most popular wearable, but the AirPods are intermittently available at other retailers.


Thus, if Apple indeed bundles them with the iPhone 12 Pro models, as we recently heard, it will be losing on a pretty decent revenue stream (half a billion just over this past weekend), so we'd have to see the rumor materialize to believe it. After all, there have been rumors that the AirPods will be bundled in the boxes since the iPhone 7 times, but they didn't pan out in the end. 

Dan Ives ends their memo to Wedbush clients with the forecast for at least 60 million AirPods moved this year, raising it further to 85-90 million in 2020. That's a huge itemized income to bundle in a box, but we'll see what the 5G iPhone model future brings.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Best-AT-T-Black-Friday-deals-iPhone-Note-Watch
AT&T Black Friday deals, get a free Note 10+ 5G or Apple Watch 5
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-inaccurate-renders-fix
Samsung Galaxy S11+: here's what could be wrong with those renders
samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 updates for Galaxy S10 devices have arrived
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.