Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

Apple vs Spotify: Apple fights back on huge $2 billion EU antitrust fine

By
2comments
Apple fights back on huge $2 billion antitrust fine by the EU following a Spotify complaint
Back in March, Apple said it was going to appeal a massive $2 billion antitrust fine imposed by the EU following a complaint from Spotify. Now, it’s reported that Apple has officially filed its lawsuit.

Spotify’s complaint against Apple dates back to 2019. The music streaming service claimed that App Store rules gave Apple Music an unfair advantage. While you can subscribe to Apple Music directly from the app without Apple having to pay a 30% commission, Spotify would have to pay that fee in the first year, and 15% every year after if they offered the same in-app subscription option.

This, Spotify argued, created an uneven playing field between the two services.

To make matters worse, Apple’s rules also restricted Spotify from linking to its website.

The EU took its time (as usual, these big lawsuits take time), but in the end, chose to side with Spotify. Therefore, Apple was given a €1.8 billion (around $2 billion) fine for anti-competitive practices.

Apple was definitely not happy with this. The Cupertino company immediately rejected the ruling and decided to fight it in court. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant has now taken the case to the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, aiming to overturn the March decision.

These antitrust cases are often tricky to choose a side. I find it easy to understand why Apple would promote its own service over competitors (after all, it's Apple's iPhone that the user is using to stream music).

But I also get Spotify's position of finding it unfair - after all, the majority of people in the US use iPhones, and iPhones are popular around the world as well (so somewhat being a 'monopoly' of sorts). We'll see how this lawsuit will turn out, but for sure, we're in for a big wait before we get to have a final decision, as such cases are notoriously slow to progress.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless