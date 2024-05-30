Apple shares a new Apple Music playlist to promote WWDC 2024
WWDC is now coming, less than two weeks away. Apple's annual developer conference is going to be held from June 10 to June 14. The event is going to be focused on software, and now Apple has launched a special playlist on Apple Music to promote it.
During WWDC, Apple will unveil iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, alongside other software updates. Also, many anticipate hearing about AI and how Apple plans to hop on the generative AI trend.
In fact, I'm very curious about AI and Apple, and I can't help but wonder what features will Cupertino unveil during the event. This one is probably the WWDC event that I'm excited about the most in recent years.
The playlist consists of summer songs and is a one-hour-long playlist. You can enjoy songs by artists such as Tommy Richman, Billie Eilish, Dominic Fike, Sabrina Carpenter, and Glass Animals.
The playlist is accessible here and you can see the songs even if you're not an Apple Music subscriber.
#WWDC24 is almost here! Check out this playlist of summer sounds to get ready for the biggest Apple developer event of the year. https://t.co/6BxZT3Ozaupic.twitter.com/uSHqq4clN3— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 29, 2024
On top of that, Apple Music's profile on X has been updated with a slightly different icon, as noticed by @dreasstorm on Threads. The logo is now thicker and the gradient is less visible. This could be a new icon to be announced with iOS 18, but this is still unconfirmed.
