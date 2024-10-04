Subscribe to access exclusive content
Apple releases watchOS 11.0.1 to fix the battery life drain on its Watches

By
1comment
Apple Software updates Wearables
Apple Watch 10 vs Watch 9
Apple drew the short straw with the latest watchOS 11.1 beta 3, as it bricked the timepieces on those brace souls that dared to install the unfinished beta. 

Some Apple Watch units froze so irreversibly, that they now have to be taken to a service center or sent out to be fixed, as there is no firmware rollback on that beta. Apple did something similar with the iPadOS as well, and iPad tablet owners are still waiting on a patch a few weeks after the incident.

In the land of software update versions that are ready for public use, however, Apple is moving ahead full steam, releasing a smorgasbord of new versions for every device it sells. After the iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 updates, there is now a new watchOS 11.0.1 version that brings a laundry list of bug fixes. Chief among those is restoring the battery life honor of Apple Watch owners who installed the previous official update of Apple's latest wearable operating system.

All new watchOS 11.0.1 update fixes


  • Apple Watch may unexpectedly restart for some users
  • Music app may unexpectedly quit when loading media
  • Battery may drain more quickly than expected
  • Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive for some Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users
  • Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch

As you can see, there are now new features in the watchOS 11.0.1 update, just ironing out some kinks from the previous release, mainly about the Music app, forced restarts and, above all, quickly draining the battery for no apparent reason.

Available from the Settings app on your Apple Watch or iPhone, the watchOS 11.0.1 update in question carries build number 22R361 and is relatively quick to download and install as it only carries bug fixes, according to Apple.
