Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Latest watchOS 11 beta bricks Apple Watch and had to be called off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Software updates Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch 10 sleep apnea
Apple has pulled the latest watchOS 11.1 beta 3 update due to unspecified but apparently rather severe bugs in the software that froze the devices of those who installed it on their Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Rose Gold Aluminum Case, Light Blush Sport Band, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging
$13 off (3%)
Buy at Amazon

Instead of bringing new features, the watchOS 11.1 beta 3 update was rather dedicated to optimizing code and niche activities like fixing the bug where "rectangular complications and Watch-specific custom Live Activity views use the wrong font metrics, causing title2 and title3 to render much larger than intended and largeTitle to render much smaller than intended."


One of those resolutions, however, must have reared its ugly coding head and essentially bricked the Apple Watch gear that ran it. That's a serious problem for owners, as they now have to bring their Apple Watch to a Store or an authorized repair center to put it back into operation, as they can't just roll back to the older firmware.

Something similar happened to the iPadOS 18 update that froze the iPad Pro models with the latest Apple M4 processor a couple of weeks back and Apple had to pull than one as well and owners are still waiting on a patch to be released.

Apple is now forking its code to tailor it to each individual device form factor it has, and even thinking of creating a separate homeOS operating system for its smart home gear, so it has to coordinate a lot of software teams and a lot of code.

Still, it takes quite a bit of time to issue patches or rewrite the code, so those owners who are already experiencing the various bugs that the WatchOS 11 beta introduced aren't in for a respite any time soon.

"Looks like they’ve pulled the beta," writes one user, and adds that "messages would keep loading before being killed by the watchdog daemon for taking too long," and "trying to enter Privacy & Security in Settings also locks up watchOS... [which] occasionally leads to a respring."

According to the developed, "the logs suggests there’s an issue in the Screen Time process, presumably when it’s trying to log what you’re doing on the watch, that causes this," so this might explain why Apple pulled the latest watchOS beta and is now mulling how to resolve the issues.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.webp
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless