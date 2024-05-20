Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

Apple releases iOS 17.5.1 to fix database corruption issue that extracts deleted photos

By
27comments
Apple releases iOS 17.5.1 to fix database corruption issue that brought back deleted photos
Something unusual started happening after users downloaded 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5: deleted pictures started reappearing on their iPhones and iPads. Apple has now released a new software update to address the problem.

The scary bug was bringing back photos that users thought they had gotten rid of. In some cases, the deleted pictures were more than a decade old.

This was strange, considering after a photo is deleted, you only have 30 days to restore it before it's permanently deleted.

On top of that, some users said that deleted photos reappeared even though they didn't use iCloud, making some wonder if the photos were being restored from on-board storage. In a now-deleted Reddit post, one user even said that the update caused their photos to pop up on an iPad they had wiped and sold to a friend.

Apple has released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 to fix the issue. In the release note for the update, Apple says that database corruption caused deleted photos to show up in the Photos library.

This update provides important bug fixes and addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.

Database corruption refers to problems that occur within a database system and can lead to unexpected behaviour. Since a file is never actually deleted and only made inaccessible, the bug presumably made Apple devices extract photos that were supposed to be gone forever.

To download the update, go to Settings, tap on General, navigate to Software Update, and then download the update.

While the bug was undoubtedly worrisome, it's commendable that Apple swiftly took care of it and released a new update within a week of releasing iOS 17.5. If you don't want old photos to come back to haunt you, you should download the update right away.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Featured Stories

The disappointing state of Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors: Should we brace for a letdown?
The disappointing state of Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumors: Should we brace for a letdown?
Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
TCL CSOT displays tri-foldable phone with 7.85-inch screen
TCL CSOT displays tri-foldable phone with 7.85-inch screen
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless