Apple releases iOS 17.5.1 to fix database corruption issue that extracts deleted photos









Database corruption refers to problems that occur within a database system and can lead to unexpected behaviour. Since a file is never actually deleted and only made inaccessible, the bug presumably made Apple devices extract photos that were supposed to be gone forever.



To download the update, go to Settings, tap on General, navigate to Software Update, and then download the update.



While the bug was undoubtedly worrisome, it's commendable that Apple swiftly took care of it and released a new update within a week of releasing iOS 17 .5. If you don't want old photos to come back to haunt you, you should download the update right away.