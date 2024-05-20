Apple releases iOS 17.5.1 to fix database corruption issue that extracts deleted photos
Up Next:
Something unusual started happening after users downloaded 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5: deleted pictures started reappearing on their iPhones and iPads. Apple has now released a new software update to address the problem.
The scary bug was bringing back photos that users thought they had gotten rid of. In some cases, the deleted pictures were more than a decade old.
On top of that, some users said that deleted photos reappeared even though they didn't use iCloud, making some wonder if the photos were being restored from on-board storage. In a now-deleted Reddit post, one user even said that the update caused their photos to pop up on an iPad they had wiped and sold to a friend.
The scary bug was bringing back photos that users thought they had gotten rid of. In some cases, the deleted pictures were more than a decade old.
This was strange, considering after a photo is deleted, you only have 30 days to restore it before it's permanently deleted.
On top of that, some users said that deleted photos reappeared even though they didn't use iCloud, making some wonder if the photos were being restored from on-board storage. In a now-deleted Reddit post, one user even said that the update caused their photos to pop up on an iPad they had wiped and sold to a friend.
Apple has released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 to fix the issue. In the release note for the update, Apple says that database corruption caused deleted photos to show up in the Photos library.
This update provides important bug fixes and addresses a rare issue where photos that experienced database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted.
Database corruption refers to problems that occur within a database system and can lead to unexpected behaviour. Since a file is never actually deleted and only made inaccessible, the bug presumably made Apple devices extract photos that were supposed to be gone forever.
To download the update, go to Settings, tap on General, navigate to Software Update, and then download the update.
While the bug was undoubtedly worrisome, it's commendable that Apple swiftly took care of it and released a new update within a week of releasing iOS 17.5. If you don't want old photos to come back to haunt you, you should download the update right away.
To download the update, go to Settings, tap on General, navigate to Software Update, and then download the update.
While the bug was undoubtedly worrisome, it's commendable that Apple swiftly took care of it and released a new update within a week of releasing iOS 17.5. If you don't want old photos to come back to haunt you, you should download the update right away.
Things that are NOT allowed: