Apple drops prices on these Powerbeats headphones

The Powerbeats brand is at the forefront of the audio industry competing for the leading position with other major names like Audio-Technica, Bose, HyperX, Sony, and many more. Since it's now an Apple brand, prices are a bit steeper than usual.But if you're an Apple fan, you already know that and there's nothing that can stop you from getting your favorite device; not even a higher than usual price. Of course, we're not here to tell anyone how to spend their money, but we do like to highlight a good deal when we find one.Apple is running a sale these days, so if you're in the market for a pair of headphones, here are a couple of deals that you might like:Each model is available in several different colors and it looks like all of them are discounted. Savings of up to $70 aren't exceptionally good, but if you absolutely must buy your Apple gear directly from the US company, now would be a good time to make your purchase.