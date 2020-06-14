Apple drops prices on these Powerbeats headphones
But if you're an Apple fan, you already know that and there's nothing that can stop you from getting your favorite device; not even a higher than usual price. Of course, we're not here to tell anyone how to spend their money, but we do like to highlight a good deal when we find one.
- Beats Solo Pro - $230 (savings: $70)
- Powerbeats Pro - $200 (savings: $50)
- Powerbeats - $130 (savings: $20)
Each model is available in several different colors and it looks like all of them are discounted. Savings of up to $70 aren't exceptionally good, but if you absolutely must buy your Apple gear directly from the US company, now would be a good time to make your purchase.