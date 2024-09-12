Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Apple lets iPhone 16 Pro beat iPhone 16 in another important specification

All iPhone 16 Pro colors
There is no shortage of differences between the Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lines. Still, the total amount of specs advantages that the 2024 Pro line holds over the iPhone 16 has fallen compared to the iPhone 15 series.

After all, both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro now come with Apple's latest and greatest A18 series of chipsets from 2024, unlike last year when the iPhone 15 got a year-old processor.

The phones also both come with 8GB RAM for the first time, thanks to the Apple Intelligence computing requirements, so that's two differences less than what the iPhone 15 and its Pro siblings have. In fact, the iPhone 16 is the fastest cheap iPhone ever made, complete with a 4.05 GHz processor and as much RAM as the 2024 Pro line.

One difference between the cheap and expensive 2024 iPhones stays, however, and it is the USB-C data port transfer speeds. According to Apple's own specifications list, the iPhone 16 comes with the older USB 2.0 port standard, which supports data speeds of up to 480 Mbps.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, however, come with a data and charging USB-C port that supports the much faster USB 3.0 standard. Thus, the more expensive Pro models are capable of data transfer speeds of up to 20 Gbps, meaning that transferring videos or other big files from the iPhone 16 Pro will be much faster.

Apple keeps fragmenting its iPhones by everything it can in order to push its fans into buying the more expensive Pro models, where its profit margins are higher. The strategy works, as the Pro Max model has been its bestseller for a while, rather than the cheapest iPhone as logic would suggest. 

This year, Apple event set all the 2024 iPhones apart by slotting them in different screen size categories for the first time, too, and the USB-C port transfer speeds are just a small example of how different an $800 iPhone and a $1,000 iPhone are now for just two Benjamins extra.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

