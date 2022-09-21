Apple is increasing App Store prices in a number of countries
Apple products are getting more expensive - not only in the US, but throughout the world. And while the iPhone 14 did not receive the rumored price hike of $100 in the US, Apple quietly adjusted its prices elsewhere.
In many international markets, iPhone 14 models have seen a price hike of about 10-15%, when compared to the equivalent model from last year’s lineup.
The likeliest reason behind the pricing adjustments is the relative weakness of other currencies in the face of the US Dollar, which is currently exceptionally strong. This has resulted in Apple products becoming (even) more expensive in international markets.
This has resulted in Apple deciding to adjust its prices for apps and in-app purchases in all countries that use the Euro. In addition to the former group, Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden and Vietnam will also be faced with a similar price increase.
This information was first brought forward by Apple itself in a blog post and was subsequently covered by the Verge in a dedicated article.
Apple has only given an official explanation for the case of Vietnam, but has not commented on the reasoning behind the increase in the other countries. Nevertheless, an article by Reuters notes that, as a rule, Apple adjusts App Store prices periodically in an effort to reflect fluctuations in currency.
For example, in Germany, the iPhone 14 Pro now starts at €1299 (approximately $1280). This is a net increase of about €150. For reference, the iPhone 13 Pro’s starting price in Germany at launch was $1149.
One currency that is particularly struggling to hold its ground against the US dollar is the Euro. The European single currency has recently reached a 20-year low against the dollar and is set to become even weaker in the future.
